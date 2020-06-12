All apartments in Philadelphia
2226 N SYDENHAM ST
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2226 N SYDENHAM ST

2226 North Sydenham Street · (267) 797-2175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2226 North Sydenham Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132
Stanton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4 baths, $1800 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
media room
Available 08/01/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! Building featuring exposed brick walls, crown molding, and hardwood floors. This single-family home has classic features and tons of character. This single family home features hardwood floors, an open- concept kitchen/ living space, and a back patio. This recently updated unit has four baths and four beds, offering lots of space for tenants. This 4 bed 4 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE5714698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 N SYDENHAM ST have any available units?
2226 N SYDENHAM ST has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2226 N SYDENHAM ST have?
Some of 2226 N SYDENHAM ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 N SYDENHAM ST currently offering any rent specials?
2226 N SYDENHAM ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 N SYDENHAM ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2226 N SYDENHAM ST is pet friendly.
Does 2226 N SYDENHAM ST offer parking?
No, 2226 N SYDENHAM ST does not offer parking.
Does 2226 N SYDENHAM ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2226 N SYDENHAM ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 N SYDENHAM ST have a pool?
No, 2226 N SYDENHAM ST does not have a pool.
Does 2226 N SYDENHAM ST have accessible units?
No, 2226 N SYDENHAM ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 N SYDENHAM ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2226 N SYDENHAM ST has units with dishwashers.
