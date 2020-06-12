2226 N SYDENHAM ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access media room

Available 08/01/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! Building featuring exposed brick walls, crown molding, and hardwood floors. This single-family home has classic features and tons of character. This single family home features hardwood floors, an open- concept kitchen/ living space, and a back patio. This recently updated unit has four baths and four beds, offering lots of space for tenants. This 4 bed 4 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



(RLNE5714698)