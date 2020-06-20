2224 PEMBERTON STREET

Amenities

Lovely two-bedroom one-bathroom home located in the hugely popular Graduate Hospital section of Philadelphia. This block has a large sense of community with great neighbors! It has recently been renovated and has many nice features such as central air conditioning, exposed brick wall, recessed lighting, and skylights in 2nd floor hallway and bathroom providing plenty of sun light. Hardwood floors on first and second floors. The clean unfinished basement has washer/dryer. The property has a nice sized private back patio. This home is very conveniently located close to shops, restaurants, cafes, and gyms. Also a short walk to Center City, Rittenhouse, UPenn, CHOP, and HUP. No Pets!