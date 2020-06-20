All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:17 PM

2224 PEMBERTON STREET

2224 Pemberton Street · (610) 667-6655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2224 Pemberton Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1016 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely two-bedroom one-bathroom home located in the hugely popular Graduate Hospital section of Philadelphia. This block has a large sense of community with great neighbors! It has recently been renovated and has many nice features such as central air conditioning, exposed brick wall, recessed lighting, and skylights in 2nd floor hallway and bathroom providing plenty of sun light. Hardwood floors on first and second floors. The clean unfinished basement has washer/dryer. The property has a nice sized private back patio. This home is very conveniently located close to shops, restaurants, cafes, and gyms. Also a short walk to Center City, Rittenhouse, UPenn, CHOP, and HUP. No Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 PEMBERTON STREET have any available units?
2224 PEMBERTON STREET has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2224 PEMBERTON STREET have?
Some of 2224 PEMBERTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 PEMBERTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2224 PEMBERTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 PEMBERTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2224 PEMBERTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2224 PEMBERTON STREET offer parking?
No, 2224 PEMBERTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2224 PEMBERTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2224 PEMBERTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 PEMBERTON STREET have a pool?
No, 2224 PEMBERTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2224 PEMBERTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2224 PEMBERTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 PEMBERTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2224 PEMBERTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
