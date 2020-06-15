All apartments in Philadelphia
2100 SPRING STREET

2100 Spring Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
2100 Spring Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This lovely one bedroom apartment is the entire 3rd floor of a 3-story building located in the heart of Logan Square. It has a large open kitchen and living room. There is wall to wall carpeting in the living room and hardwoods in the kitchen. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a beautiful backsplash. It comes with a microwave and garbage disposal. The bedroom has wall to wall carpeting and a custom made wood closet for storage. The full bathroom is off the bedroom and features an updated shower, vanity and toilet. There is coin operated laundry in the building, shared with two other units. Heat is building-controlled, and included in rent!About The Neighborhood:Walking distance to the Franklin Institute, the Barnes Foundation, The Philadelphia Museum of Art, Whole Foods and all the amenities of Center City and Rittenhouse Square. It offers skyline views and lots of natural light with windows on three sides of the building. Peddler Coffee is~on the ground floor of the building, perfect for your morning cup!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and will require additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat). Water included in rent. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 SPRING STREET have any available units?
2100 SPRING STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 SPRING STREET have?
Some of 2100 SPRING STREET's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 SPRING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2100 SPRING STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 SPRING STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 SPRING STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2100 SPRING STREET offer parking?
No, 2100 SPRING STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2100 SPRING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 SPRING STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 SPRING STREET have a pool?
No, 2100 SPRING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2100 SPRING STREET have accessible units?
No, 2100 SPRING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 SPRING STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2100 SPRING STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
