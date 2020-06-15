2100 SPRING STREET

Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This lovely one bedroom apartment is the entire 3rd floor of a 3-story building located in the heart of Logan Square. It has a large open kitchen and living room. There is wall to wall carpeting in the living room and hardwoods in the kitchen. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a beautiful backsplash. It comes with a microwave and garbage disposal. The bedroom has wall to wall carpeting and a custom made wood closet for storage. The full bathroom is off the bedroom and features an updated shower, vanity and toilet. There is coin operated laundry in the building, shared with two other units. Heat is building-controlled, and included in rent!About The Neighborhood:Walking distance to the Franklin Institute, the Barnes Foundation, The Philadelphia Museum of Art, Whole Foods and all the amenities of Center City and Rittenhouse Square. It offers skyline views and lots of natural light with windows on three sides of the building. Peddler Coffee is~on the ground floor of the building, perfect for your morning cup!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and will require additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat). Water included in rent. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet.