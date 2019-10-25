All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:48 AM

2049 SNYDER AVENUE

2049 Snyder Avenue · (215) 607-6007
Location

2049 Snyder Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19145
West Passyunk

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1206 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Welcome to 2049 Snyder Ave, a beautiful recently renovated apartment in the heart of W Passyunk featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a large kitchen & living space. Awesome location within a short walking distance to Broad street, subway or bus transportation, & Passyunk Avenue. Enter into the unit to find a newly renovated open living room with gorgeous hardwood floors. Continue to find a large updated kitchen. Off of the kitchen, two bedrooms, one with access to a small outdoor area. Additionally, you'll find a fully renovated full bathroom with tasteful finishes. The full basement is cleaned out and tall, providing a great area to do laundry as well as tons of space for storage. Just steps from many great South Philly attractions including Nick's Roast Beef & Melrose Diner. Don't let this chance to rent a gorgeous property in an awesome neighborhoods for a very reasonable price get away. Book a showing today before it's no longer available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2049 SNYDER AVENUE have any available units?
2049 SNYDER AVENUE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2049 SNYDER AVENUE have?
Some of 2049 SNYDER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2049 SNYDER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2049 SNYDER AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2049 SNYDER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2049 SNYDER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2049 SNYDER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2049 SNYDER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2049 SNYDER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2049 SNYDER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2049 SNYDER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2049 SNYDER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2049 SNYDER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2049 SNYDER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2049 SNYDER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2049 SNYDER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
