2026 MONTROSE STREET
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:41 PM

2026 MONTROSE STREET

2026 Montrose Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

2026 Montrose Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* This beautiful three story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Graduate Hospital is a must-see! The home features hardwood floors, central air and luxury finishes throughout. The first floor features a spacious living room, a modern kitchen with granite counter tops, upscale cabinetry, garbage disposal and stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas stove/oven, and access to the huge patio, perfect for summer grilling! The finished basement has beautiful tile throughout, a powder and spacious bedroom. The second floor features the first full bathroom and two bedrooms with large closet space and tons of natural lighting. Finally, retreat to the third floor master suite where you'll find the washer/dryer, huge bathroom with stunning marble and glass backsplash tile, Jacuzzi bathtub, and double vanity sinks. The bedroom is enormous with a full walk in closet!*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2026 MONTROSE STREET have any available units?
2026 MONTROSE STREET has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2026 MONTROSE STREET have?
Some of 2026 MONTROSE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2026 MONTROSE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2026 MONTROSE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2026 MONTROSE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2026 MONTROSE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2026 MONTROSE STREET offer parking?
No, 2026 MONTROSE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2026 MONTROSE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2026 MONTROSE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2026 MONTROSE STREET have a pool?
No, 2026 MONTROSE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2026 MONTROSE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2026 MONTROSE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2026 MONTROSE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2026 MONTROSE STREET has units with dishwashers.
