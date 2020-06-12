2026 MONTROSE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* This beautiful three story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Graduate Hospital is a must-see! The home features hardwood floors, central air and luxury finishes throughout. The first floor features a spacious living room, a modern kitchen with granite counter tops, upscale cabinetry, garbage disposal and stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas stove/oven, and access to the huge patio, perfect for summer grilling! The finished basement has beautiful tile throughout, a powder and spacious bedroom. The second floor features the first full bathroom and two bedrooms with large closet space and tons of natural lighting. Finally, retreat to the third floor master suite where you'll find the washer/dryer, huge bathroom with stunning marble and glass backsplash tile, Jacuzzi bathtub, and double vanity sinks. The bedroom is enormous with a full walk in closet!*Sorry, no pets