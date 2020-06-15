2026 MARKET STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym

2040 Market Street! Enjoy living in this SPACIOUS, and GRACIOUS, WEST FACING and SUN SPLASHED one bedroom apartment with ENORMOUS BALCONY. Let the SUNSETS become your ever changing backdrop. All open living and dining area with HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout, kitchen with GRANITE counter tops, stainless steel appliances and BREAKFAST BAR. Wonderful size bedroom and stylish tile bath. Enjoy living in this elevator doorman building with awesome new FITNESS CENTER, PRIVATE resident DECK, and just minutes from RITTENHOUSE SQUARE, 30th Street train station, Penn and Drexel universities, Trader Joe's, and the new COMCAST Tower.