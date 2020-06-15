All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:24 PM

2026 MARKET STREET

2026 Market Street · (215) 546-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2026 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Center City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 808 · Avail. now

$1,835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
2040 Market Street! Enjoy living in this SPACIOUS, and GRACIOUS, WEST FACING and SUN SPLASHED one bedroom apartment with ENORMOUS BALCONY. Let the SUNSETS become your ever changing backdrop. All open living and dining area with HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout, kitchen with GRANITE counter tops, stainless steel appliances and BREAKFAST BAR. Wonderful size bedroom and stylish tile bath. Enjoy living in this elevator doorman building with awesome new FITNESS CENTER, PRIVATE resident DECK, and just minutes from RITTENHOUSE SQUARE, 30th Street train station, Penn and Drexel universities, Trader Joe's, and the new COMCAST Tower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2026 MARKET STREET have any available units?
2026 MARKET STREET has a unit available for $1,835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2026 MARKET STREET have?
Some of 2026 MARKET STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2026 MARKET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2026 MARKET STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2026 MARKET STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2026 MARKET STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2026 MARKET STREET offer parking?
No, 2026 MARKET STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2026 MARKET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2026 MARKET STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2026 MARKET STREET have a pool?
No, 2026 MARKET STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2026 MARKET STREET have accessible units?
No, 2026 MARKET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2026 MARKET STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2026 MARKET STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
