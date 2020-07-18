2020 WALNUT STREET

Amenities

*NOW WELCOMING IN-PERSON TOURS - MASKS REQUIRED**NOW OFFERING 12, 22 OR 24 MONTH LEASE!*A rare opportunity to live in the EXCLUSIVE Wanamaker House at 20th and Walnut St where you'll be steps from Rittenhouse Square, the Schuylkill River Path, University of Pennsylvania, Drexel and MORE! The building has all of the best amenities including an elevator, 24/7 front desk staff, fitness center, same floor laundry rooms, 33rd floor common work space, social lounge and ROOF DECK POOL!! This sunny studio offers a stunning city view with central air/heat, generous closet space, and a beautiful kitchen updated with granite counter tops and includes a garbage disposal, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and electric range. The bathroom includes a vanity that matches the kitchen cabinets and granite counter top and a tub/shower with vintage white tile in pristine condition. The unit may be leased furnished with a modern desk, bed and comfortable chair, partially furnished or unfurnished. With water included and community ROOF DECK POOL this unit will not last long!!*Sorry, no pets*$300 move in/out fee; Moving restricted to M-F 9-5