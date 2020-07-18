All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2020 WALNUT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2020 WALNUT STREET
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:41 PM

2020 WALNUT STREET

2020 Walnut Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Rittenhouse Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2020 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 8M · Avail. now

$1,350

Studio · 1 Bath · 548 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
*NOW WELCOMING IN-PERSON TOURS - MASKS REQUIRED**NOW OFFERING 12, 22 OR 24 MONTH LEASE!*A rare opportunity to live in the EXCLUSIVE Wanamaker House at 20th and Walnut St where you'll be steps from Rittenhouse Square, the Schuylkill River Path, University of Pennsylvania, Drexel and MORE! The building has all of the best amenities including an elevator, 24/7 front desk staff, fitness center, same floor laundry rooms, 33rd floor common work space, social lounge and ROOF DECK POOL!! This sunny studio offers a stunning city view with central air/heat, generous closet space, and a beautiful kitchen updated with granite counter tops and includes a garbage disposal, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and electric range. The bathroom includes a vanity that matches the kitchen cabinets and granite counter top and a tub/shower with vintage white tile in pristine condition. The unit may be leased furnished with a modern desk, bed and comfortable chair, partially furnished or unfurnished. With water included and community ROOF DECK POOL this unit will not last long!!*Sorry, no pets*$300 move in/out fee; Moving restricted to M-F 9-5

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 WALNUT STREET have any available units?
2020 WALNUT STREET has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 WALNUT STREET have?
Some of 2020 WALNUT STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 WALNUT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2020 WALNUT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 WALNUT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2020 WALNUT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2020 WALNUT STREET offer parking?
No, 2020 WALNUT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2020 WALNUT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 WALNUT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 WALNUT STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2020 WALNUT STREET has a pool.
Does 2020 WALNUT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2020 WALNUT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 WALNUT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 WALNUT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2020 WALNUT STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Riverloft Apartment Homes
2300 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Donna Court Apartments
631 Dupont St
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Packard Motor Car Building
317 N Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Croydon Hall Apartments
241 South 49th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
girard court
2101 North College Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19121
The Enclaves at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr
Philadelphia, PA 19146

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity