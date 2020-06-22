All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:29 AM

2012 FRANKFORD AVENUE

2012 Frankford Avenue · (215) 607-6007
Location

2012 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5D · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
new construction
Unique spacious bi-level condo featuring an open floor plan, hardwood floors , tall ceilings with recessed lighting and oversized casement windows that will provide you with hours of sunlight in the living room, dining room and kitchen. Master bedrooms with generous closets and 2 beautiful bathrooms. Enjoy your own urban oasis on your very own roof deck. Enjoy walking to some of the best restaurants and coffee shops in the city. Just a short walk to La Colombe Coffee , Heffe, Suraya , Frankford Hall, and Fishtown Social. Walk to Penn Treaty Park, Palmer Park and Konrad Square. Close to all public transportation too! Easy access to I95 to Center City and to New Jersey. Make your appointment today! You won't be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 FRANKFORD AVENUE have any available units?
2012 FRANKFORD AVENUE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 FRANKFORD AVENUE have?
Some of 2012 FRANKFORD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 FRANKFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2012 FRANKFORD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 FRANKFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2012 FRANKFORD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2012 FRANKFORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2012 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2012 FRANKFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2012 FRANKFORD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 FRANKFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2012 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2012 FRANKFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2012 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 FRANKFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 FRANKFORD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
