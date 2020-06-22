2012 FRANKFORD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar new construction

Unique spacious bi-level condo featuring an open floor plan, hardwood floors , tall ceilings with recessed lighting and oversized casement windows that will provide you with hours of sunlight in the living room, dining room and kitchen. Master bedrooms with generous closets and 2 beautiful bathrooms. Enjoy your own urban oasis on your very own roof deck. Enjoy walking to some of the best restaurants and coffee shops in the city. Just a short walk to La Colombe Coffee , Heffe, Suraya , Frankford Hall, and Fishtown Social. Walk to Penn Treaty Park, Palmer Park and Konrad Square. Close to all public transportation too! Easy access to I95 to Center City and to New Jersey. Make your appointment today! You won't be disappointed!