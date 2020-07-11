All apartments in Philadelphia
2007 South Street
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:30 PM

2007 South Street

2007 South Street · (610) 368-9258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2007 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Outstanding recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in the heart of Rittenhouse Square and Graduate Hospital. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in unit. Available September 1, 2020. Security deposit of $2,850, along with first month and last month rent, is required. Please contact Victoria Ruby at victoriaruby5018@yahoo.com 610-368-9258 to learn more and for videos!!!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 South Street have any available units?
2007 South Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2007 South Street have?
Some of 2007 South Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 South Street currently offering any rent specials?
2007 South Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 South Street pet-friendly?
No, 2007 South Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2007 South Street offer parking?
No, 2007 South Street does not offer parking.
Does 2007 South Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2007 South Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 South Street have a pool?
No, 2007 South Street does not have a pool.
Does 2007 South Street have accessible units?
No, 2007 South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 South Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2007 South Street has units with dishwashers.
