2007 South Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Outstanding recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo in the heart of Rittenhouse Square and Graduate Hospital. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in unit. Available September 1, 2020. Security deposit of $2,850, along with first month and last month rent, is required. Please contact Victoria Ruby at victoriaruby5018@yahoo.com 610-368-9258 to learn more and for videos!!!!!!!!