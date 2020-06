Amenities

New Construction! 3 Bed_3 Bath Condo with PARKING AVAILABLE NOW - This Beautiful and spacious 1st floor NEW construction 3 bed/3 bath condo is located in the heart of Fairmount and includes PARKING.



Nice layout in living room/ dining area with floor to ceiling sliding glass doors for natural lighting leading into a private backyard for outdoor space and city views.



The kitchen features high end finishes to include a stunning waterfall sit-in island with quartz counter tops, beautiful stainless steel appliances and unique backsplash and light fixtures.



On the first floor you will also find a coat closet, a large bedroom with oversized windows and a full bathroom with high end fixtures.



On the lower level you will find a laundry room and two large bedrooms with high ceilings and floor to ceiling sliding glass doors for maximum sunlight, large walk in closet and private full bathrooms with designer selected tiles and finishes.



This is a must see condo. Located in the heart of Fairmount/ Francisville and convenient with a quick walk to Fairmount Ave or Center City and easy access to public transportation.



No Pets Allowed



