All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2001 S Bouvier St Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2001 S Bouvier St Unit 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

2001 S Bouvier St Unit 1

2001 South Bouvier Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2001 South Bouvier Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Newbold

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated throughout, with central air, and private washer/dryer. Inquire to checkout our detailed walkthrough video!

Spacious floorplan with renovations throughout. Corner unit on the first floor, featuring updated flooring and contemporary aesthetic throughout. Stainless steel kitchen appiances and updated cabinets with tile backspash. Front living room with entry coat closet. Central eat-in kitchen and plenty of storage. Bedroom sized for queen or full bedset with nice high ceilings and contemporary overhead fan. Master bathroom layout with walk-in closet, washer dryer, and full tile shower. Tons of floor space and natural light!

Property highlights:

- Central air
- Laundry in-unit
- Spacious floorplan
- Walk-in closet
- Corner unit
- Ground level
- Great location

Tenant covers gas/electric
Bedroom sized for queen/full bedset
Available immediately

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5726495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 S Bouvier St Unit 1 have any available units?
2001 S Bouvier St Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 S Bouvier St Unit 1 have?
Some of 2001 S Bouvier St Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 S Bouvier St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2001 S Bouvier St Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 S Bouvier St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2001 S Bouvier St Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2001 S Bouvier St Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 2001 S Bouvier St Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2001 S Bouvier St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 S Bouvier St Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 S Bouvier St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 2001 S Bouvier St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2001 S Bouvier St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 2001 S Bouvier St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 S Bouvier St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 S Bouvier St Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway House
2201 Pennsylvania Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19130
The Lofts at 1835 Arch
1835 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Forest Station
450 Byberry Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19116
Kardon/Atlantic Apartments
1801 N 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19122
Midtown Apartments
1218 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
320 Walnut Street
320 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Annex at the Touraine
1516 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University