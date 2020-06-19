2001 S Bouvier St Unit 1

Amenities

Renovated throughout, with central air, and private washer/dryer. Inquire to checkout our detailed walkthrough video!



Spacious floorplan with renovations throughout. Corner unit on the first floor, featuring updated flooring and contemporary aesthetic throughout. Stainless steel kitchen appiances and updated cabinets with tile backspash. Front living room with entry coat closet. Central eat-in kitchen and plenty of storage. Bedroom sized for queen or full bedset with nice high ceilings and contemporary overhead fan. Master bathroom layout with walk-in closet, washer dryer, and full tile shower. Tons of floor space and natural light!



Tenant covers gas/electric

Bedroom sized for queen/full bedset

Available immediately



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5726495)