1932 Girard Ave #3

1932 West Girard Avenue · (215) 763-6300
Location

1932 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1932 Girard Ave #3 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Spacious 3BR/2BTH w/ HW Floors, A/C, W/D, D/W, Deck - AVAILABLE NOW:

Beautifully renovated apartment in a completely rehabbed building. Sunny, spacious living room with hardwood floor, all new granite and stainless steel kitchen, two full baths, central air, washer/dryer, wall to wall carpets in each bedroom, and a DECK in the Master bedroom. Located near all the major expressways, public transportation, restaurants, and other neighborhood services. Close to the park, and museums. A great apartment for Temple, Drexel, Hahnemann, or PAFA students.

Please note that we need to speak to you by phone to set an appointment time. Feel free to e-mail any questions about the property. Our number is 215-545-7007 ext. 108

Mark Myers
PMG Realty, LTD.
311 S. 13th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
215 545-7007 ext. 108

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5136890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1932 Girard Ave #3 have any available units?
1932 Girard Ave #3 has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1932 Girard Ave #3 have?
Some of 1932 Girard Ave #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1932 Girard Ave #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1932 Girard Ave #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1932 Girard Ave #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1932 Girard Ave #3 is pet friendly.
Does 1932 Girard Ave #3 offer parking?
No, 1932 Girard Ave #3 does not offer parking.
Does 1932 Girard Ave #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1932 Girard Ave #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1932 Girard Ave #3 have a pool?
No, 1932 Girard Ave #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1932 Girard Ave #3 have accessible units?
No, 1932 Girard Ave #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1932 Girard Ave #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1932 Girard Ave #3 has units with dishwashers.
