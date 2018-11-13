1932 Girard Ave #3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Spacious 3BR/2BTH w/ HW Floors, A/C, W/D, D/W, Deck - AVAILABLE NOW:



Beautifully renovated apartment in a completely rehabbed building. Sunny, spacious living room with hardwood floor, all new granite and stainless steel kitchen, two full baths, central air, washer/dryer, wall to wall carpets in each bedroom, and a DECK in the Master bedroom. Located near all the major expressways, public transportation, restaurants, and other neighborhood services. Close to the park, and museums. A great apartment for Temple, Drexel, Hahnemann, or PAFA students.



Please note that we need to speak to you by phone to set an appointment time. Feel free to e-mail any questions about the property. Our number is 215-545-7007 ext. 108



Mark Myers

PMG Realty, LTD.

311 S. 13th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107

215 545-7007 ext. 108



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5136890)