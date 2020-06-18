All apartments in Philadelphia
1921 S. Bonsall St

1921 South Bonsall Street · (215) 383-1439 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1921 South Bonsall Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
West Passyunk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1921 S. Bonsall St · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly Remodeled 3BA/1BA West Passyunk Apartment Available NOW! - In the West Passyunk section of Philadelphia, we have an awesome rental option for you to consider. The apartment features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There are shiny hardwood floors throughout the bedrooms, living area & kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The bathroom is nicely tiled, and is sleek and modern.

** First, last, and security to move in**
Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**

(RLNE4517911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 S. Bonsall St have any available units?
1921 S. Bonsall St has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 S. Bonsall St have?
Some of 1921 S. Bonsall St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 S. Bonsall St currently offering any rent specials?
1921 S. Bonsall St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 S. Bonsall St pet-friendly?
No, 1921 S. Bonsall St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1921 S. Bonsall St offer parking?
No, 1921 S. Bonsall St does not offer parking.
Does 1921 S. Bonsall St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 S. Bonsall St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 S. Bonsall St have a pool?
No, 1921 S. Bonsall St does not have a pool.
Does 1921 S. Bonsall St have accessible units?
No, 1921 S. Bonsall St does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 S. Bonsall St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1921 S. Bonsall St does not have units with dishwashers.
