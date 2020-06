Amenities

This 2 story brick home is fully renovated with new hardwood floors, two new bathrooms, new roof, new kitchen with granite counter top. Open semi-finished basement with laundry hook up and Fenced backyard. Home is located within 5 minutes~ walk to Temple University, access to #33 bus on 19th and 20th Street. Home is close to amenities and points of interest. Tenant responsible for electric and water