Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:13 AM

901 Clinton Street

901 Clinton St · (215) 631-8410
Location

901 Clinton St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,455

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 901 Clinton Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
e-payments
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Property features intimate residential setting with w/d in basement and updated spaces including usually central air, exposed brick, and H/W. Most units feature original hardwood flooring. Utilities are additional.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 901 Clinton Street have any available units?
901 Clinton Street has a unit available for $1,455 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 Clinton Street have?
Some of 901 Clinton Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Clinton Street currently offering any rent specials?
901 Clinton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Clinton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 Clinton Street is pet friendly.
Does 901 Clinton Street offer parking?
Yes, 901 Clinton Street offers parking.
Does 901 Clinton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Clinton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Clinton Street have a pool?
No, 901 Clinton Street does not have a pool.
Does 901 Clinton Street have accessible units?
No, 901 Clinton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Clinton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 Clinton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

