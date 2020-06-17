1916 DICKINSON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Enter into a spacious 3 bedroom, 1 full bathroom and 2 half bathroom home with central air/heat on a quaint block in Point Breeze. The first floor features a large living room, dining room, half bathroom, and kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, stove/oven, and breakfast bar. You also have access off of the dining room to your own private patio. The basement includes the washer/dryer, 2nd half bathroom and a kitchenette, and it has plenty of room for storage. Walk upstairs to the 2nd floor where you'll find 3 generously sized bedrooms and a full bathroom.