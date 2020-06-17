All apartments in Philadelphia
1916 DICKINSON STREET
Last updated April 14 2020 at 9:30 PM

1916 DICKINSON STREET

1916 Dickinson Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

1916 Dickinson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1116 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Enter into a spacious 3 bedroom, 1 full bathroom and 2 half bathroom home with central air/heat on a quaint block in Point Breeze. The first floor features a large living room, dining room, half bathroom, and kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, stove/oven, and breakfast bar. You also have access off of the dining room to your own private patio. The basement includes the washer/dryer, 2nd half bathroom and a kitchenette, and it has plenty of room for storage. Walk upstairs to the 2nd floor where you'll find 3 generously sized bedrooms and a full bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 DICKINSON STREET have any available units?
1916 DICKINSON STREET has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 DICKINSON STREET have?
Some of 1916 DICKINSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 DICKINSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1916 DICKINSON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 DICKINSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1916 DICKINSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1916 DICKINSON STREET offer parking?
No, 1916 DICKINSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1916 DICKINSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1916 DICKINSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 DICKINSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1916 DICKINSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1916 DICKINSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1916 DICKINSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 DICKINSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 DICKINSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
