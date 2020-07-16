1833 FONTAIN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated walk in closets internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located minutes away from Temple Universities' main campus. The 1st floor offers a large living/dining area which opens up to an updated kitchen. Behind the kitchen offers a full bathroom and the 1st bedroom with a huge office/walk in closet attached. The 3rd floors offers 3 bedrooms and one bathroom. The basement is partially finished with full six washer and dryer.The tenant is responsible for Heat, electric, hot water, cable, internet and phone. 750 Credit score is required. Total income should be at least $4,000 per month.