Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:20 AM

1833 FONTAIN STREET

1833 Fontain Street · (215) 235-7800
Location

1833 Fontain Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1392 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located minutes away from Temple Universities' main campus. The 1st floor offers a large living/dining area which opens up to an updated kitchen. Behind the kitchen offers a full bathroom and the 1st bedroom with a huge office/walk in closet attached. The 3rd floors offers 3 bedrooms and one bathroom. The basement is partially finished with full six washer and dryer.The tenant is responsible for Heat, electric, hot water, cable, internet and phone. 750 Credit score is required. Total income should be at least $4,000 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 FONTAIN STREET have any available units?
1833 FONTAIN STREET has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1833 FONTAIN STREET have?
Some of 1833 FONTAIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 FONTAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1833 FONTAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 FONTAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1833 FONTAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1833 FONTAIN STREET offer parking?
No, 1833 FONTAIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1833 FONTAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1833 FONTAIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 FONTAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 1833 FONTAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1833 FONTAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1833 FONTAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 FONTAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1833 FONTAIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
