Philadelphia, PA
1832 Daly St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

1832 Daly St

1832 Daly Street · No Longer Available
Location

1832 Daly Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Girard Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Charming & Clean 2 BR/1 BA House at 1832 Daly Street with Washer/Dryer & YARD! - AMENITIES

Newer Carpets & Paint
Ceiling Fans
Gas Stove
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Washer/Dryer
Yard

Located on a quaint street in South Philadelphia, this charming 2 BR/1 BA home is the perfect rental! This house is clean and bright with newer carpets and paint. The kitchen has a gas stove, dishwasher & garbage disposal and provides access to the large rear fenced in yard.

The 1st floor, with plenty of light, has 2 ceiling fans and room for a small dining area. Upstairs there are 2 average sized bedrooms with ample closets, and the large bathroom has been touched up and refreshed. The unfinished basement has a full size washer & dryer, and room for storage.

This home is conveniently located a few blocks away from the Broad Street subway, with a 7 minute ride to Center City and several Septa bus locations to get to just about anywhere you might need to go. Methodist Hospital is close-by, as are the Melrose Diner, a 24-hour Rite Aid and Walgreens, several coffee shops, local deli's, caf's, pizzerias and all the trendy shops and restaurants on East Passyunk Avenue. Snyder and Oregon Avenues, the Walt Whitman Bridge, I-95 and I-76 are just a few minutes away.

Managed by Center City South Real Estate Management. Looking for clean, responsible Tenants who will care for this property as their own. All Center City South Properties are SMOKE FREE.

Please call or text Dori @ 267-625-2250 with questions or to schedule a Showing.

- Tenant pays gas-electric & water
- $50 per person non-refundable Application Fee
- First Month + 2 Security Deposits
- Sorry/NO PETS

RentalsinPhilly.com/SellinginPhilly.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5788336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 Daly St have any available units?
1832 Daly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1832 Daly St have?
Some of 1832 Daly St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 Daly St currently offering any rent specials?
1832 Daly St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 Daly St pet-friendly?
No, 1832 Daly St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1832 Daly St offer parking?
No, 1832 Daly St does not offer parking.
Does 1832 Daly St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1832 Daly St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 Daly St have a pool?
No, 1832 Daly St does not have a pool.
Does 1832 Daly St have accessible units?
No, 1832 Daly St does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 Daly St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1832 Daly St has units with dishwashers.
