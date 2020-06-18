1832 Daly St

Amenities

Charming & Clean 2 BR/1 BA House at 1832 Daly Street with Washer/Dryer & YARD! - AMENITIES



Newer Carpets & Paint

Ceiling Fans

Gas Stove

Dishwasher

Garbage Disposal

Washer/Dryer

Yard



Located on a quaint street in South Philadelphia, this charming 2 BR/1 BA home is the perfect rental! This house is clean and bright with newer carpets and paint. The kitchen has a gas stove, dishwasher & garbage disposal and provides access to the large rear fenced in yard.



The 1st floor, with plenty of light, has 2 ceiling fans and room for a small dining area. Upstairs there are 2 average sized bedrooms with ample closets, and the large bathroom has been touched up and refreshed. The unfinished basement has a full size washer & dryer, and room for storage.



This home is conveniently located a few blocks away from the Broad Street subway, with a 7 minute ride to Center City and several Septa bus locations to get to just about anywhere you might need to go. Methodist Hospital is close-by, as are the Melrose Diner, a 24-hour Rite Aid and Walgreens, several coffee shops, local deli's, caf's, pizzerias and all the trendy shops and restaurants on East Passyunk Avenue. Snyder and Oregon Avenues, the Walt Whitman Bridge, I-95 and I-76 are just a few minutes away.



Managed by Center City South Real Estate Management. Looking for clean, responsible Tenants who will care for this property as their own. All Center City South Properties are SMOKE FREE.



Please call or text Dori @ 267-625-2250 with questions or to schedule a Showing.



- Tenant pays gas-electric & water

- $50 per person non-refundable Application Fee

- First Month + 2 Security Deposits

- Sorry/NO PETS



RentalsinPhilly.com/SellinginPhilly.com



No Pets Allowed



