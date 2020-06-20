1829 S WATTS STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This gem will steal your heart the moment you enter. Enjoy all the modern updates that the owners have given this home, in a great location! Surrounded by public transportation routes, as well as fun Passyunk attractions, this side street is a secluded, private way to enjoy the city. There's hardwood floors, elegant lighting and bathroom fixtures, tons of shelving and storage space, and even a small back patio to store a few bikes, or do some grilling. Step inside and you're greeted by a sunny family room with space for a dining table or breakfast nook back towards the kitchen. There's a half bathroom off the kitchen, and access to your back patio, too. The kitchen features sleek white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and accents, with a window and wooden shelving above the sink. There's a cute chalkboard-paint square on the wall for grocery lists, meal planning, or just some fun doodles to personalize the space. Upstairs, there's a full bathroom, master bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a smaller bedroom that could also be used as an office or additional storage. Call to schedule your showing before it's too late to claim this gorgeous home!About The Neighborhood:Located in the East Passyunk Crossing neighborhood of Philadelphia. Other walkable spots include Irwin's, Red's Hoagies, Two Persons Coffee, Bok Bar, Cantina, Barcelona Wine Bar, Southside Pizza, and you'll be about a ten-minute walk to some of Passyunk's most popular locations including Stateside, Stogie Joe's, Bing Bing, The Bottle Shop, and MUCH more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog, $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.