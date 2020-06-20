All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1829 S WATTS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1829 S WATTS STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1829 S WATTS STREET

1829 South Watts Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1829 South Watts Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
East Passyunk Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This gem will steal your heart the moment you enter. Enjoy all the modern updates that the owners have given this home, in a great location! Surrounded by public transportation routes, as well as fun Passyunk attractions, this side street is a secluded, private way to enjoy the city. There's hardwood floors, elegant lighting and bathroom fixtures, tons of shelving and storage space, and even a small back patio to store a few bikes, or do some grilling. Step inside and you're greeted by a sunny family room with space for a dining table or breakfast nook back towards the kitchen. There's a half bathroom off the kitchen, and access to your back patio, too. The kitchen features sleek white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and accents, with a window and wooden shelving above the sink. There's a cute chalkboard-paint square on the wall for grocery lists, meal planning, or just some fun doodles to personalize the space. Upstairs, there's a full bathroom, master bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a smaller bedroom that could also be used as an office or additional storage. Call to schedule your showing before it's too late to claim this gorgeous home!About The Neighborhood:Located in the East Passyunk Crossing neighborhood of Philadelphia. Other walkable spots include Irwin's, Red's Hoagies, Two Persons Coffee, Bok Bar, Cantina, Barcelona Wine Bar, Southside Pizza, and you'll be about a ten-minute walk to some of Passyunk's most popular locations including Stateside, Stogie Joe's, Bing Bing, The Bottle Shop, and MUCH more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog, $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 S WATTS STREET have any available units?
1829 S WATTS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1829 S WATTS STREET have?
Some of 1829 S WATTS STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 S WATTS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1829 S WATTS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 S WATTS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1829 S WATTS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1829 S WATTS STREET offer parking?
No, 1829 S WATTS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1829 S WATTS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 S WATTS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 S WATTS STREET have a pool?
No, 1829 S WATTS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1829 S WATTS STREET have accessible units?
No, 1829 S WATTS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 S WATTS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1829 S WATTS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atrium Apartments
2555 Welsh Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19127
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq
Philadelphia, PA 19106
916 Spruce St
916 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Longwood Manor
2401 Hoffnagle St
Philadelphia, PA 19152
PJ Homes 1 LP
4718 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Cloverly Park Luxury Apartments
437 West School House Lane
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University