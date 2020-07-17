All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

177 W Master St

177 West Master Street · (267) 214-4297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

177 West Master Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Old Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upon entering the home you are greeted by a beautiful open floor plan living room/ dining room. The gorgeous light color laminate flooring is a great contrast to the trendy gray painted walls! There is a one of a kind marble mantle situated in the living room with a television hook up above!

The kitchen is completely modernized and ready to use! The gorgeous espresso colored cabinets and light colored granite counter tops are a complete jaw dropper! The custom tiled back splash really adds to the beauty of this kitchen. This kitchen comes fully equipped with top of the line stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher! The large window also allows for great natural lighting!

The full bathroom located on the 2nd level is also quite magnificent. Completely finished with custom tile, the soaking tub/shower makes for perfect relaxation after a long day of work. The beautiful single vanity is accompanied with a custom light fixture above.

All four bedrooms are extremely spacious with ample amount of closet space. The bedrooms are also completed with the same beautiful light wood laminate flooring and trendy gray wall color!

If you are looking for a private backyard, this property has a virtual urban oasis with a deck, patio, and grass!

Pets allowed with additional deposit! No more than 3 total!

Full sized washer and dryer!

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Kevin with Bay Management Group at 484-798-7962 or email Kshishko@bmgphilly.com
You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

(RLNE5872997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 W Master St have any available units?
177 W Master St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 177 W Master St have?
Some of 177 W Master St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177 W Master St currently offering any rent specials?
177 W Master St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 W Master St pet-friendly?
Yes, 177 W Master St is pet friendly.
Does 177 W Master St offer parking?
No, 177 W Master St does not offer parking.
Does 177 W Master St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 177 W Master St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 W Master St have a pool?
No, 177 W Master St does not have a pool.
Does 177 W Master St have accessible units?
No, 177 W Master St does not have accessible units.
Does 177 W Master St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 177 W Master St has units with dishwashers.
