Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:43 PM

1728 PINE STREET

1728 Pine Street · (215) 888-4898
Location

1728 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3R · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3rd floor one Bedroom apartment for rent available NOW. Located just a few blocks away from Rittenhouse square in one of the most desirable walkable locations with easy access to public transportation, major routes and a grocery store just a few blocks away! Throughout this fantastic apartment, you will find gorgeous hardwood floors, lots of windows, and high ceilings. The updated kitchen with a large pantry opens up to the oversized living room, which really makes this 1 bedroom feel very spacious. Right outside the bedroom, you will find two really nice size closets. The bathroom is also right outside the bedroom which is convenient for when you have people over and they are hanging in your living room space! Pets are welcomed at no additional fee! The owner pays water and heat. Coin-operated washer and dryer are in the basement. Pets allowed, no additional fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 PINE STREET have any available units?
1728 PINE STREET has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1728 PINE STREET have?
Some of 1728 PINE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 PINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1728 PINE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 PINE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1728 PINE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1728 PINE STREET offer parking?
No, 1728 PINE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1728 PINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1728 PINE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 PINE STREET have a pool?
No, 1728 PINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1728 PINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1728 PINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 PINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1728 PINE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
