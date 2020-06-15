1728 PINE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3rd floor one Bedroom apartment for rent available NOW. Located just a few blocks away from Rittenhouse square in one of the most desirable walkable locations with easy access to public transportation, major routes and a grocery store just a few blocks away! Throughout this fantastic apartment, you will find gorgeous hardwood floors, lots of windows, and high ceilings. The updated kitchen with a large pantry opens up to the oversized living room, which really makes this 1 bedroom feel very spacious. Right outside the bedroom, you will find two really nice size closets. The bathroom is also right outside the bedroom which is convenient for when you have people over and they are hanging in your living room space! Pets are welcomed at no additional fee! The owner pays water and heat. Coin-operated washer and dryer are in the basement. Pets allowed, no additional fee!