1712 WALLACE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available 7/15:This gorgeous and sunny 1 bedroom unit offers an open living area, rear bedroom with en-suite bath, modern kitchen, and laundry in-unit adds convenience to this stylish home. Stay cozy in the winter by the wood-burning fire place. Recessed lighting and hardwood floors elevate the main living space. The bathroom has a large stall shower with gorgeous tile surround and contemporary fixtures. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Ideally located within walking distance to center city - approximately 10 minutes to Rittenhouse Square and very easy access to public transportation and highways. Walking distance to numerous neighborhood hot spots like The Spring Gardens, Bar Hygge, Philly Flavors, Rybread, Green Soul, and many more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, $25/month flat water fee.