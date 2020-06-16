All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:42 AM

1712 WALLACE STREET

1712 Wallace Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

1712 Wallace Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Spring Garden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available 7/15:This gorgeous and sunny 1 bedroom unit offers an open living area, rear bedroom with en-suite bath, modern kitchen, and laundry in-unit adds convenience to this stylish home. Stay cozy in the winter by the wood-burning fire place. Recessed lighting and hardwood floors elevate the main living space. The bathroom has a large stall shower with gorgeous tile surround and contemporary fixtures. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Ideally located within walking distance to center city - approximately 10 minutes to Rittenhouse Square and very easy access to public transportation and highways. Walking distance to numerous neighborhood hot spots like The Spring Gardens, Bar Hygge, Philly Flavors, Rybread, Green Soul, and many more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, $25/month flat water fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 WALLACE STREET have any available units?
1712 WALLACE STREET has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 WALLACE STREET have?
Some of 1712 WALLACE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 WALLACE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1712 WALLACE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 WALLACE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1712 WALLACE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1712 WALLACE STREET offer parking?
No, 1712 WALLACE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1712 WALLACE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1712 WALLACE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 WALLACE STREET have a pool?
No, 1712 WALLACE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1712 WALLACE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1712 WALLACE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 WALLACE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1712 WALLACE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
