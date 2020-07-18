1706 MANNING STREET

Amenities

We are scheduling~both in-person and virtual tours for this listing. Available NOW:Welcome to 1706 Manning St! This historic home is located in the Rittenhouse Square area of Philadelphia. Features include hardwood floors throughout, laundry in-unit, 3+ floors and much more! Enter into the bright living area, which has a fireplace for added comfort. The big windows let in ample amount of natural light. The kitchen area has wooden cabinets, ample counter space, and sleek stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen is an outdoor patio area- perfect for enjoying the warmer months. Upstairs you'll find the first bedroom and bathroom. Both are nicely sized and the bathroom has modern fixtures. On the top floor is the second bedroom and bathroom. These are also sized perfectly. There is another fireplace in the bedroom and the bathroom is updated with tiling and pretty fixtures as well. Schedule your showing today!*Note: owner is flexible with the third floor furniture- tenant can keep for an additional $65/monthAbout The Neighborhood:Located right off of Rittenhouse Square! Walkable to Hip City Veg, La Colombe, Federal Donuts, The Dandelion, Tria Taproom, Spread Bagelry, Marathon Grill, Devon, Metropolitan Bakery, Starbucks, Rouge, Parc, Barclay Prime, The Black Sheep Pub, V Street and the list goes on and on with countless salons, shops, bars, and eateries!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $600/dog and $300/cat, or monthly pet rent). Internet is included. Water to possibly be reimbursed to tenants. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable.