All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1706 MANNING STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1706 MANNING STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

1706 MANNING STREET

1706 Manning Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Rittenhouse Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1706 Manning Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
We are scheduling~both in-person and virtual tours for this listing. Available NOW:Welcome to 1706 Manning St! This historic home is located in the Rittenhouse Square area of Philadelphia. Features include hardwood floors throughout, laundry in-unit, 3+ floors and much more! Enter into the bright living area, which has a fireplace for added comfort. The big windows let in ample amount of natural light. The kitchen area has wooden cabinets, ample counter space, and sleek stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen is an outdoor patio area- perfect for enjoying the warmer months. Upstairs you'll find the first bedroom and bathroom. Both are nicely sized and the bathroom has modern fixtures. On the top floor is the second bedroom and bathroom. These are also sized perfectly. There is another fireplace in the bedroom and the bathroom is updated with tiling and pretty fixtures as well. Schedule your showing today!*Note: owner is flexible with the third floor furniture- tenant can keep for an additional $65/monthAbout The Neighborhood:Located right off of Rittenhouse Square! Walkable to Hip City Veg, La Colombe, Federal Donuts, The Dandelion, Tria Taproom, Spread Bagelry, Marathon Grill, Devon, Metropolitan Bakery, Starbucks, Rouge, Parc, Barclay Prime, The Black Sheep Pub, V Street and the list goes on and on with countless salons, shops, bars, and eateries!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $600/dog and $300/cat, or monthly pet rent). Internet is included. Water to possibly be reimbursed to tenants. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: gas, electricity, cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 MANNING STREET have any available units?
1706 MANNING STREET has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 MANNING STREET have?
Some of 1706 MANNING STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 MANNING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1706 MANNING STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 MANNING STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 MANNING STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1706 MANNING STREET offer parking?
No, 1706 MANNING STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1706 MANNING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1706 MANNING STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 MANNING STREET have a pool?
No, 1706 MANNING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1706 MANNING STREET have accessible units?
No, 1706 MANNING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 MANNING STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 MANNING STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1706 MANNING STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Liberty Crossings
3101 Woodhaven Rd W
Philadelphia, PA 19154
The Ludlow Apartments
1101 Ludlow St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Cherry Street Condominiums
125 N 4th St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Walnut Court
131 South 48th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Algon Flats
7810 Algon Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Workforce Homes 3 Huntingdon
4002 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
409 South 11th Street
409 S 11th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St
Philadelphia, PA 19118

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity