Welcome to 1704 W. Diamond Street Unit 1! This main floor apartment offers plenty of space and privacy. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is only minutes away from Temple University main campus and is convenient to all school buildings. As you enter the apartment, you are lead to the full kitchen with a gas stove and an eat-in kitchen, and laminate flooring. The kitchen leads you to a very large fenced-in private back yard. The apartment also offers gas heat and air conditioning throughout. Both bedrooms are great size with good closet space. The building offers complimentary washer and dryer in the basement for the tenants in the building. Any necessary painting and repairs will be completed in August. This rental is available for the 2020 Fall Semester!