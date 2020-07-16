1650 POINT BREEZE AVENUE

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:Unit #1 is 1,650 square feet of contemporary bi-level space including three large sized bedrooms each with its own beautifully designed en-suite bathroom with spa-like luxury features such as frameless glass shower doors, great lighting and designer shower-head and faucets. Gourmet kitchen with quality cabinets, Samsung stainless steel appliances, counter depth French door refrigerators with ice/water, Quartz top Island and matching counter-tops and backsplash and a great backyard deck for BBQs and open air entertaining. The Coolest triplex condominium building in the heart of super fast growing Point Breeze, 10 minutes from Center City, near restaurants and public transportation. Designed by expert builders for optimal city living with quality finishes and unique, generously sized, layouts. Includes 9 foot ceilings (basement too), top quality maple hardwood flooring throughout, an abundance of recessed lighting throughout, outdoor space everywhere possible, over sized, sunny, energy efficient windows, sophisticated alarm, sound, surround systems and buzzer/intercoms, large closets, contemporary, spa-inspired bathrooms with frameless glass shower doors, great lighting and designer shower-heads and faucets. Gourmet kitchens with quality cabinets, Samsung stainless steel appliances, counter depth French door refrigerators with ice/water, Quartz top Island and matching counter-tops and backsplash. Designer details throughout. Schedule your showing today!About the Neighborhood:This home is located in the Point Breeze neighborhood of Philadelphia, walking distance to ShopRite and Home Depot, Sardine Bar, Burg's Hideaway, On Point Bistro, and Two Eagle Cafe. Convenient to public transportation with multiple surrounding bus routes, and an Indigo bike rental station nearby. You~ll also be conveniently close to Wharton Square Playground, Ralph Brooks Park, and highway access.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.