1619 BAINBRIDGE STREET
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:48 AM

1619 BAINBRIDGE STREET

1619 Bainbridge Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

1619 Bainbridge Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Welcome to 1619 Bainbridge! This stunning brand new construction building in Graduate Hospital offers luxurious space at a great value. Enter the front door and immediately notice the great natural light from the large windows. Step across the beautiful flooring to your modern kitchen featuring all brand new stainless appliances, quartz counter tops with bar seating, and ample cabinet space. NEST Thermostats, hard-wired speakers in the ceiling and outdoor spaces, and Video Intercom to the front entrance are just some of the many features of this condo. Unit 1 features three bedrooms and three full bathrooms which offer fantastic tile, a tub, shower and vanity. Unit 1 also has a private back patio area perfect for entertaining. Prime Location! This property provides easy access to restaurants, shopping, schools, public transportation and much more. Easily walk to the Center City, the Broad Street Subway, Rittenhouse Square, and the Schuykyll River Trail. Great access to Penn, Drexel, and CHOP. Close to I-76 and I-95 for an easy commute out of the city. Located in the Greenfield Catchment. Don't miss a great opportunity to live in this one of a kind building. Photos are of a similar unit same builder recently built.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 BAINBRIDGE STREET have any available units?
1619 BAINBRIDGE STREET has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1619 BAINBRIDGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1619 BAINBRIDGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 BAINBRIDGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1619 BAINBRIDGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1619 BAINBRIDGE STREET offer parking?
No, 1619 BAINBRIDGE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1619 BAINBRIDGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 BAINBRIDGE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 BAINBRIDGE STREET have a pool?
No, 1619 BAINBRIDGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1619 BAINBRIDGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1619 BAINBRIDGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 BAINBRIDGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1619 BAINBRIDGE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1619 BAINBRIDGE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1619 BAINBRIDGE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
