1619 BAINBRIDGE STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Welcome to 1619 Bainbridge! This stunning brand new construction building in Graduate Hospital offers luxurious space at a great value. Enter the front door and immediately notice the great natural light from the large windows. Step across the beautiful flooring to your modern kitchen featuring all brand new stainless appliances, quartz counter tops with bar seating, and ample cabinet space. NEST Thermostats, hard-wired speakers in the ceiling and outdoor spaces, and Video Intercom to the front entrance are just some of the many features of this condo. Unit 1 features three bedrooms and three full bathrooms which offer fantastic tile, a tub, shower and vanity. Unit 1 also has a private back patio area perfect for entertaining. Prime Location! This property provides easy access to restaurants, shopping, schools, public transportation and much more. Easily walk to the Center City, the Broad Street Subway, Rittenhouse Square, and the Schuykyll River Trail. Great access to Penn, Drexel, and CHOP. Close to I-76 and I-95 for an easy commute out of the city. Located in the Greenfield Catchment. Don't miss a great opportunity to live in this one of a kind building. Photos are of a similar unit same builder recently built.