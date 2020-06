Amenities

Beautiful newly built apartment! keyless entry - never worry about misplacing your keys. This apartment offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, large living space with eat in kitchen, & a huge private backyard to use in the warmer months for a nice night outside. Only two blocks from the subway and SEPTA 2 bus on corner. Property available for long term or short term lease and available fully furnished or unfurnished. Water will be billed a small flat fee.