All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1605 S Juniper St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1605 S Juniper St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1605 S Juniper St

1605 South Juniper Street · (215) 840-0301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1605 South Juniper Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
East Passyunk Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1950 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 NEW LISTING!*Beautiful E Passyunk BLOCK*3-br HOUSE - Property Id: 313003

** 1605 S Juniper Street was just vacated and will be available for move-ins from August 1, 2020. (and maybe sooner, at your option) **

** Considering Covid-19 regulations, we're only able to schedule showings after pre-screening. If you request a showing, we'll send you pre-screening questions; there is no cost for pre-screening. **

** Interested in seeing the house? Please email us from this listing or text or call us. **

** This house is on a fantastic BEST BLOCK in the E Passyunk / Avenue of the Arts neighborhood. Walk 1-2 blocks east to fantastic dining and shopping on the Avenue! Walk one block west to the Tasker/Morris Broad Street subway station... then 5 minutes to the heart of Center City! **

This house, built in 1901 on a lovely tree-lined block, features a classic vestibule with original tile floor & walls, hardwood & tile floors on 1st floor, central a/c downstairs, cute back patio, storage space in the basement + your own washing machine & dryer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1605-s-juniper-st-philadelphia-pa/313003
Property Id 313003

(RLNE5938378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 S Juniper St have any available units?
1605 S Juniper St has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 S Juniper St have?
Some of 1605 S Juniper St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 S Juniper St currently offering any rent specials?
1605 S Juniper St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 S Juniper St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 S Juniper St is pet friendly.
Does 1605 S Juniper St offer parking?
No, 1605 S Juniper St does not offer parking.
Does 1605 S Juniper St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 S Juniper St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 S Juniper St have a pool?
No, 1605 S Juniper St does not have a pool.
Does 1605 S Juniper St have accessible units?
No, 1605 S Juniper St does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 S Juniper St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 S Juniper St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1605 S Juniper St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Haverford Court
7400 Haverford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19151
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Versailles
1530 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Republic
1930 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Ridge Court
7014 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
St. Jude
5016 Pine St
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Crane Chinatown
1001 Vine Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
2130 Arch Street
2130 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity