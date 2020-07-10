1605 S Juniper St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/01/20 NEW LISTING!*Beautiful E Passyunk BLOCK*3-br HOUSE - Property Id: 313003



** 1605 S Juniper Street was just vacated and will be available for move-ins from August 1, 2020. (and maybe sooner, at your option) **



** Considering Covid-19 regulations, we're only able to schedule showings after pre-screening. If you request a showing, we'll send you pre-screening questions; there is no cost for pre-screening. **



** Interested in seeing the house? Please email us from this listing or text or call us. **



** This house is on a fantastic BEST BLOCK in the E Passyunk / Avenue of the Arts neighborhood. Walk 1-2 blocks east to fantastic dining and shopping on the Avenue! Walk one block west to the Tasker/Morris Broad Street subway station... then 5 minutes to the heart of Center City! **



This house, built in 1901 on a lovely tree-lined block, features a classic vestibule with original tile floor & walls, hardwood & tile floors on 1st floor, central a/c downstairs, cute back patio, storage space in the basement + your own washing machine & dryer.

