Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage on-site laundry internet access

Located at 1600 Callowhill Street, Sixteen Hundred is a newly restored boutique-style residential property nestled between Center City and Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood. The property features a modern, yet timeless design that pays homage to the site’s historical past. Comprised of 95 apartment homes, Sixteen Hundred offers a variety of layouts including studios, one-bedrooms and two-bedrooms with premium fixtures and state-of-the-art appliances. Residents can expect to enjoy best-in-class amenities such as a communal lounge, an indoor and outdoor rooftop event space, free fitness studio access, an on-site parking garage with reserved spaces and pet-friendly living. Developed by Ivy Realty, and managed by Greystar, Sixteen Hundred is now leasing. For more information, visit our website at www.1600callowhill.com