Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:16 PM

1534 PINE STREET

1534 Pine Street · (215) 546-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1534 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$5,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Are you looking to get to Jefferson, or Pennsylvania Hospital or CHOP in 10 minutes or LESS? This ENORMOUS 2/3 bedroom 3000+ sq ft residence is a MUST SEE!! In this AMAZING BROWNSTONE!! As you enter through french DOUBLE DOORS, you will find, 15 ft ceilings in the living room, heated floors in the just renovated eat in kitchen and full bath, side garden, and 1st bedroom w/ a large closet. An elegant set of stairs leads you your second living space/ den and Master suite w/ marble bath and ENORMOUS. Private roof deck!!! The lower level of this apartment, also has heated floors, and a full bath as well! 2 car parking available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 PINE STREET have any available units?
1534 PINE STREET has a unit available for $5,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1534 PINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1534 PINE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 PINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1534 PINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1534 PINE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1534 PINE STREET does offer parking.
Does 1534 PINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 PINE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 PINE STREET have a pool?
No, 1534 PINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1534 PINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1534 PINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 PINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1534 PINE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1534 PINE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1534 PINE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
