1534 PINE STREET

Are you looking to get to Jefferson, or Pennsylvania Hospital or CHOP in 10 minutes or LESS? This ENORMOUS 2/3 bedroom 3000+ sq ft residence is a MUST SEE!! In this AMAZING BROWNSTONE!! As you enter through french DOUBLE DOORS, you will find, 15 ft ceilings in the living room, heated floors in the just renovated eat in kitchen and full bath, side garden, and 1st bedroom w/ a large closet. An elegant set of stairs leads you your second living space/ den and Master suite w/ marble bath and ENORMOUS. Private roof deck!!! The lower level of this apartment, also has heated floors, and a full bath as well! 2 car parking available