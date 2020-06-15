1530 CHRISTIAN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Don~t miss this renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Graduate Hospital, home to the best bars and restaurants in the City and walking distance to hundreds more in Center City. Sprouts, Wine and Spirits Store, and Target and more are just two blocks away. Public transit via the Broad Street Line subway and several bus lines are just another added convenience. This apartment features modern amenities such as LED recessed lighting, ceiling fans, central air, hardwood floors and freshly painted throughout. Walk into an open floor plan living room and kitchen with quartz counter tops and a high counter top for bar stools, gray cabinets, garbage disposal and stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, gas stove/oven, and washer and gas dryer in unit. The front bedroom includes ample closet space, bright windows with a skyline view and a ceiling fan, and individually controlled heating and cooling as well. The rear bed also has an ample closet, individual heating and cooling, and casement window with access to a private roof deck. The bathroom is finished with beautiful modern tile surround bathtub and a sleek vanity.*Sorry, no pets