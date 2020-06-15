All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1530 CHRISTIAN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1530 CHRISTIAN STREET
Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:52 PM

1530 CHRISTIAN STREET

1530 Christian Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Graduate Hospital
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1530 Christian Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Don~t miss this renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Graduate Hospital, home to the best bars and restaurants in the City and walking distance to hundreds more in Center City. Sprouts, Wine and Spirits Store, and Target and more are just two blocks away. Public transit via the Broad Street Line subway and several bus lines are just another added convenience. This apartment features modern amenities such as LED recessed lighting, ceiling fans, central air, hardwood floors and freshly painted throughout. Walk into an open floor plan living room and kitchen with quartz counter tops and a high counter top for bar stools, gray cabinets, garbage disposal and stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, gas stove/oven, and washer and gas dryer in unit. The front bedroom includes ample closet space, bright windows with a skyline view and a ceiling fan, and individually controlled heating and cooling as well. The rear bed also has an ample closet, individual heating and cooling, and casement window with access to a private roof deck. The bathroom is finished with beautiful modern tile surround bathtub and a sleek vanity.*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 CHRISTIAN STREET have any available units?
1530 CHRISTIAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 CHRISTIAN STREET have?
Some of 1530 CHRISTIAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 CHRISTIAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1530 CHRISTIAN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 CHRISTIAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1530 CHRISTIAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1530 CHRISTIAN STREET offer parking?
No, 1530 CHRISTIAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1530 CHRISTIAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 CHRISTIAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 CHRISTIAN STREET have a pool?
No, 1530 CHRISTIAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1530 CHRISTIAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1530 CHRISTIAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 CHRISTIAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1530 CHRISTIAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1530 CHRISTIAN STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Avenir
1515 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
2130 Arch Street
2130 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Joshua House
2607 Welsh Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Bently
1410 72nd Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Julian Krinsky Wyoming
6047 North 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141
The Drake
1512 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St
Philadelphia, PA 19118

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity