Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1527 OGDEN STREET
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:25 PM

1527 OGDEN STREET

1527 Ogden Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

1527 Ogden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1207 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available 8/15:Come out and see this lovely 3BD/1.5BA home in Francisville, featuring a backyard, wall to wall carpeting, laundry and central air conditioning. Enter into the first floor's large living room. It's very sunny and has a ceiling fan and a staircase dividing it into two main areas. The far side can easily serve as a dining room just off the kitchen. There is a half bath in the back corner of the room. The kitchen is in the rear of the home and features a dishwasher, garbage disposal and ample cabinet and counter space. Continue out back to a large fenced in yard. There are two bedrooms on the second floor. The front bedroom gets tons of sun and has a ceiling fan and closet. The second bedroom faces the back of the house and has a large closet. There is a full bathroom down the hall. Continue upstairs to the large third floor bedroom. This room features a beautiful view of the city skyline, two closets and a ceiling fan. There is a washer and dryer in the basement as well as storage space.About The Neighborhood:Walkable to Broad St for countless shops and dining options, plus you'll be just two blocks from the Girard Station for the BSL, so commuting will be a breeze! Be right down the street from Eastern State Penitentiary, The YMCA, Vineyards Cafe, Lorraine, Johnnie Bleu, Rybread, Bar Hygge, and many more neighborhood favorites.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 OGDEN STREET have any available units?
1527 OGDEN STREET has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1527 OGDEN STREET have?
Some of 1527 OGDEN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 OGDEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1527 OGDEN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 OGDEN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1527 OGDEN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1527 OGDEN STREET offer parking?
No, 1527 OGDEN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1527 OGDEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1527 OGDEN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 OGDEN STREET have a pool?
No, 1527 OGDEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1527 OGDEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1527 OGDEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 OGDEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1527 OGDEN STREET has units with dishwashers.
