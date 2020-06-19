1527 OGDEN STREET

Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available 8/15:Come out and see this lovely 3BD/1.5BA home in Francisville, featuring a backyard, wall to wall carpeting, laundry and central air conditioning. Enter into the first floor's large living room. It's very sunny and has a ceiling fan and a staircase dividing it into two main areas. The far side can easily serve as a dining room just off the kitchen. There is a half bath in the back corner of the room. The kitchen is in the rear of the home and features a dishwasher, garbage disposal and ample cabinet and counter space. Continue out back to a large fenced in yard. There are two bedrooms on the second floor. The front bedroom gets tons of sun and has a ceiling fan and closet. The second bedroom faces the back of the house and has a large closet. There is a full bathroom down the hall. Continue upstairs to the large third floor bedroom. This room features a beautiful view of the city skyline, two closets and a ceiling fan. There is a washer and dryer in the basement as well as storage space.About The Neighborhood:Walkable to Broad St for countless shops and dining options, plus you'll be just two blocks from the Girard Station for the BSL, so commuting will be a breeze! Be right down the street from Eastern State Penitentiary, The YMCA, Vineyards Cafe, Lorraine, Johnnie Bleu, Rybread, Bar Hygge, and many more neighborhood favorites.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.