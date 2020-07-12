/
1243 Apartments for rent in Tioga, Philadelphia, PA
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Allegheny Apartments
1605 West Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$685
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$785
400 sqft
Allegheny Apartments offers secure, environmentally conscious and professionally managed apartment homes near Temple University School of Medicine on Allegheny Avenue.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1754 Pacific St.
1754 West Pacific Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
Quiet Block - North Philadelphia - Remodeled 2 bedroom unit with new flooring, fresh paint, beautifully tiled bathroom, new kitchen with access to private rear yard, large bedrooms, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookup.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3423 N 17TH STREET
3423 North 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$850
2720 sqft
Newly renovated Studio. It is a cozy space waiting for the right touch, to call it home. Full size bathroom and new appliances. Tenant pays utilities. Schedule your showing as soon as possible, this will not last.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3715 N SYDENHAM STREET
3715 North Sydenham Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1240 sqft
This 4 bedroom home is so spacious there is room for everyone!! Open front porch. Old world charm greets you as soon as you enter. Ample sized living and dining rooms. Full, eat-in kitchen with rear access to the back yard. Powder room.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1816 W TIOGA STREET
1816 West Tioga Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3518 sqft
Newly renovated apartment. New paint, new refrigerator, new toilet, attentive property management
Results within 1 mile of Tioga
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Lynne Apartments
6610 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new apartment at Oak Lynne Apartments in Philadelphia, PA. The professional leasing team is ready to show you our community.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
5 Units Available
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments at this property feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community includes a gym and bocce court. Just a short drive to Philadelphia University and everything along Route 1.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
3 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 Huntingdon
4002 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Huntingdon in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
4 Units Available
Workforce Homes East of Broad
4000 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes East of Broad in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
24 Units Available
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,014
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,236
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
875 sqft
The Avenue at East Falls offers the best value in apartments for rent in the Philadelphia area. We are committed to your comfort and convenience.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
3 Units Available
Scotts Mills
3510 Scotts Lane, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
Scotts Mills is a unique, mixed- use community featuring loft-style apartments, artist studios and commerical space. It's conveniently located in East Falls, less than 5 miles from Center City, Philadelphia.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
4 Units Available
Julian K. & Adrian C. Temple
4004 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian K. & Adrian C. Temple in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
2 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 Temple
4006 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Temple in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Edgewood Apartments
1508 West Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
902 sqft
Edgewood Apartments is conveniently located in Philadelphia and offers controlled access, fully equipped kitchens, carpeting, and extra storage.
Verified
Last updated June 30 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Birchwood Hill Apartments
5115 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$967
560 sqft
Birchwood Hill Apartments is nestled within the tree-lined neighborhood of historic Germantown.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Workforce Homes 3 Kensington
4016 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Workforce Homes 3 Kensington in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
1 Unit Available
Krinsky & Castelli Huntingdon
4020 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Krinsky & Castelli Huntingdon in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
1 Unit Available
Julian Krinsky Temple
4010 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian Krinsky Temple in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
1 Unit Available
Julian Krinsky Kensington
4036 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian Krinsky Kensington in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
The Willows at Wissahickon
549 W Manheim St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$974
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short walk to public transit, including bus, rail and trolley. Community is pet friendly and has laundry and parking. Units feature extra storage, carpet and air conditioning.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
1 Unit Available
JA Prop Kensington
4018 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at JA Prop Kensington in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5340 Green St 1F
5340 Greene St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
500 sqft
Unit 1F Available 09/01/20 Greene St. Mamor - Apt 1F - Property Id: 314899 One Bedroom Junior. Great Room with Kitchen. Separate Bedroom. Full Bath with tub/shower Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5334 Greene Street 3rd Floor
5334 Greene Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Awesome, 2 BDR/2 BATH Apartment Victorian Mansion - Property Id: 310323 Awesome 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH apartment in Restored, Victorian Mansion, Entire 3rd Floor. Private. Available Now.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
916 W Cambria Street
916 West Cambria Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1268 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Home for Rent - Features Hardwood floors Exposed Brick Walls Central Air Laundry Hook-Ups Qualifications Needed at leasing signing: (1st months, last months & security) Minimum monthly income (before taxes) needed to qualify:
