All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1517 Rodman St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1517 Rodman St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1517 Rodman St.

1517 Rodman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Rittenhouse Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1517 Rodman Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Rittenhouse Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1517 Rodman St. Available 08/01/20 1517 Rodman St - Steps away from Rittenhouse Square you will find this stylish 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with all the charm and amenities you could ask for. Walk into a large open layout with a wood burning fire place ready for those cozy nights in. Recently renovated kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Walk out back to find a small oasis of pure tranquility, perfect for summer gatherings or dining alfresco. Make your way upstairs to an over sized bedroom with abundant closet space and a den or office. Great for working from home or a great guest space! The top floor brings the entire foot print to full use as your beautiful master suite and attached master bathroom fitted with a soaking jacuzzi tub and stall shower. Wrapping up the property has you downstairs where you have a full size washer / dryer and storage space to hold even the largest of collections! Come by today!

(RLNE5855263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 Rodman St. have any available units?
1517 Rodman St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 Rodman St. have?
Some of 1517 Rodman St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 Rodman St. currently offering any rent specials?
1517 Rodman St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 Rodman St. pet-friendly?
No, 1517 Rodman St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1517 Rodman St. offer parking?
No, 1517 Rodman St. does not offer parking.
Does 1517 Rodman St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1517 Rodman St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 Rodman St. have a pool?
No, 1517 Rodman St. does not have a pool.
Does 1517 Rodman St. have accessible units?
No, 1517 Rodman St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 Rodman St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 Rodman St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Move Cross Country
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Willows at Wissahickon
549 W Manheim St
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Summit Gardens
701 Summit Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Kardon/Atlantic Apartments
1801 N 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19122
7400 Roosevelt
7400 Roosevelt Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19152
2311 Spruce Street
2311 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Packard Motor Car Building
317 N Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University