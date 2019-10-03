Amenities

1517 Rodman St. Available 08/01/20 1517 Rodman St - Steps away from Rittenhouse Square you will find this stylish 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with all the charm and amenities you could ask for. Walk into a large open layout with a wood burning fire place ready for those cozy nights in. Recently renovated kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Walk out back to find a small oasis of pure tranquility, perfect for summer gatherings or dining alfresco. Make your way upstairs to an over sized bedroom with abundant closet space and a den or office. Great for working from home or a great guest space! The top floor brings the entire foot print to full use as your beautiful master suite and attached master bathroom fitted with a soaking jacuzzi tub and stall shower. Wrapping up the property has you downstairs where you have a full size washer / dryer and storage space to hold even the largest of collections! Come by today!



