All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1517 LOMBARD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1517 LOMBARD STREET
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 AM

1517 LOMBARD STREET

1517 Lombard Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Rittenhouse Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1517 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,150

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2538 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This spacious Rittenhouse home offers 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with features you will love including hardwood floors throughout, central air conditioning , lots of closets and outdoor space! As you enter the home, the front hall includes a half bath and takes you to the large living room with a fireplace and opens to a tidy kitchen including a stainless steel refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave. The second floor includes two bedrooms generous closet space and a full bathroom including tub and shower. The third floor also features two rooms, one with a second fireplace. The full basement has ample storage space and includes a full size washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 LOMBARD STREET have any available units?
1517 LOMBARD STREET has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 LOMBARD STREET have?
Some of 1517 LOMBARD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 LOMBARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1517 LOMBARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 LOMBARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1517 LOMBARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1517 LOMBARD STREET offer parking?
No, 1517 LOMBARD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1517 LOMBARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1517 LOMBARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 LOMBARD STREET have a pool?
No, 1517 LOMBARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1517 LOMBARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1517 LOMBARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 LOMBARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1517 LOMBARD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1517 LOMBARD STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Leverington Court Apartments
631 Leverington Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Adelphia House
1229 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Metropolitan
117 N 15th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Canterbury Apartments
33 E Roumfort Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19119
The St. James
200 W Washington Sq
Philadelphia, PA 19106
1720 Fairmount
1720 Fairmount Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19130
222 Rittenhouse
222 W Rittenhouse Square
Philadelphia, PA 19103
2116 Chestnut
2116 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity