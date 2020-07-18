1517 LOMBARD STREET

Amenities
This spacious Rittenhouse home offers 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with features you will love including hardwood floors throughout, central air conditioning , lots of closets and outdoor space! As you enter the home, the front hall includes a half bath and takes you to the large living room with a fireplace and opens to a tidy kitchen including a stainless steel refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave. The second floor includes two bedrooms generous closet space and a full bathroom including tub and shower. The third floor also features two rooms, one with a second fireplace. The full basement has ample storage space and includes a full size washer and dryer.