1515 DICKINSON STREET

Amenities

recently renovated range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities

Nice fully updated two bedroom first floor apartment for rent . Great location short walk to the Broad Street line to access the rest of the city easily and conveniently. You can easily walk to Lincoln Square and shop at Sprouts, Target, Wine and Spirits, Starbucks and so much more! The unit itself has been fully updated with hardwood/ laminated flooring, newer kitchen cabinets, gas range with the range hood. The full bathroom has been fully renovated as well with gorgeous porcelain tile, newer vanity and Bathroom tub. Ready to move in condition. Also one and three bedrooms apartments are available.