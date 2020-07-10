All apartments in Philadelphia
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1515 DICKINSON STREET
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1515 DICKINSON STREET

1515 Dickinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Dickinson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Newbold

Amenities

recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice fully updated two bedroom first floor apartment for rent . Great location short walk to the Broad Street line to access the rest of the city easily and conveniently. You can easily walk to Lincoln Square and shop at Sprouts, Target, Wine and Spirits, Starbucks and so much more! The unit itself has been fully updated with hardwood/ laminated flooring, newer kitchen cabinets, gas range with the range hood. The full bathroom has been fully renovated as well with gorgeous porcelain tile, newer vanity and Bathroom tub. Ready to move in condition. Also one and three bedrooms apartments are available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 DICKINSON STREET have any available units?
1515 DICKINSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1515 DICKINSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1515 DICKINSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 DICKINSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1515 DICKINSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1515 DICKINSON STREET offer parking?
No, 1515 DICKINSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1515 DICKINSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 DICKINSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 DICKINSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1515 DICKINSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1515 DICKINSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1515 DICKINSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 DICKINSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 DICKINSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 DICKINSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 DICKINSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
