All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1509 PARRISH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1509 PARRISH STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

1509 PARRISH STREET

1509 Parrish Street · (215) 803-9502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Francisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1509 Parrish Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 4391 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Live in this huge double wide beautiful building in Fairmount, one of Philadelphia's hottest neighborhoods! Just one block from Ridge Avenue and Broad Street, This contemporary unit will not last long. Third floor unit features 3 bedrooms /2 & 1/2 bathroom with roof deck, stunning city view! Huge living room like a dancing hall. unit offers kitchen with breakfast bar, modern quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances including stainless steel refrigerator, Units also include solid wide birch hardwood floors, video monitored intercom system, Perfect for entertaining friends and family as well! Fairmount is one of Philadelphia's most popular neighborhoods. Conveniently located close to all the sights and attractions of the Fairmount & Art Museum areas, easy access to 76, and just a short walk to Trolley lines and bus routes on Ridge Avenue and subway line on Broad st. must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 PARRISH STREET have any available units?
1509 PARRISH STREET has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 PARRISH STREET have?
Some of 1509 PARRISH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 PARRISH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1509 PARRISH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 PARRISH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1509 PARRISH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1509 PARRISH STREET offer parking?
No, 1509 PARRISH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1509 PARRISH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 PARRISH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 PARRISH STREET have a pool?
No, 1509 PARRISH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1509 PARRISH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1509 PARRISH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 PARRISH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 PARRISH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1509 PARRISH STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1300 Chestnut Street
1300 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Mt. Airy Place
1651 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
916 Spruce St
916 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Old Quaker
3514 Lancaster Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19104
1720 Fairmount
1720 Fairmount Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Workforce Homes 3 Huntingdon
4002 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
409 South 11th Street
409 S 11th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
girard court
2101 North College Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19121

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity