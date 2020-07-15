1509 PARRISH STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Live in this huge double wide beautiful building in Fairmount, one of Philadelphia's hottest neighborhoods! Just one block from Ridge Avenue and Broad Street, This contemporary unit will not last long. Third floor unit features 3 bedrooms /2 & 1/2 bathroom with roof deck, stunning city view! Huge living room like a dancing hall. unit offers kitchen with breakfast bar, modern quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances including stainless steel refrigerator, Units also include solid wide birch hardwood floors, video monitored intercom system, Perfect for entertaining friends and family as well! Fairmount is one of Philadelphia's most popular neighborhoods. Conveniently located close to all the sights and attractions of the Fairmount & Art Museum areas, easy access to 76, and just a short walk to Trolley lines and bus routes on Ridge Avenue and subway line on Broad st. must see!