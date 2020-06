Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom ready for you to call home! Spacious front porch is great for enjoying crisp fall evenings. Open first floor features hardwood flooring in living room and dining area. Kitchen offers a nook bar overlooking the dining area, perfect for entertaining. Plenty of counter space and storage and kitchen grants access to the back deck and yard. Second floor has 3 nice sized bedrooms, master bedroom is fully carpeted with bay windows providing plenty of natural light. Basement is partially finished with laundry and additional bathroom. Within walking distance of Main Street in Manayunk, public transportation and local restaurants and shopping.