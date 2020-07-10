1442 North Etting Street

Amenities

Just about everything in this home is brand new! Be the first to live in this clean, fresh, crisp, newly renovated two bedroom, one bathroom row home. From the quiet street, enter the spacious first floor with plenty of natural light and an open living room-dining room. The kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a window and door looking out to the back patio, perfect for summer grilling at home. The second floor has two spacious bedrooms and closets. It also has a laundry closet and a new bathroom with tile floor. The unfinished basement is freshly painted, clean. This home is located in HOT Brewerytown, surrounded by new construction and within minutes of Rt. 76 and all the fun cafes, bars and restaurants Brewerytown has to offer. Background screening required, $40/person. First, Last and Security Deposit, as well as proof of renter's insurance are due by move-in. Tenant is responsible for paying all utilities. (Note: rear patio will be swept and weeds trimmed shortly. We are working with the city to try to get the adjacent vacant lot cleaned up. The property has a new roof.)