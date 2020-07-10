All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1442 North Etting Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1442 North Etting Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 9:49 PM

1442 North Etting Street

1442 North Etting Street · (215) 498-0580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Brewerytown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1442 North Etting Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Brewerytown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
new construction
Just about everything in this home is brand new! Be the first to live in this clean, fresh, crisp, newly renovated two bedroom, one bathroom row home. From the quiet street, enter the spacious first floor with plenty of natural light and an open living room-dining room. The kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a window and door looking out to the back patio, perfect for summer grilling at home. The second floor has two spacious bedrooms and closets. It also has a laundry closet and a new bathroom with tile floor. The unfinished basement is freshly painted, clean. This home is located in HOT Brewerytown, surrounded by new construction and within minutes of Rt. 76 and all the fun cafes, bars and restaurants Brewerytown has to offer. Background screening required, $40/person. First, Last and Security Deposit, as well as proof of renter's insurance are due by move-in. Tenant is responsible for paying all utilities. (Note: rear patio will be swept and weeds trimmed shortly. We are working with the city to try to get the adjacent vacant lot cleaned up. The property has a new roof.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 North Etting Street have any available units?
1442 North Etting Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1442 North Etting Street have?
Some of 1442 North Etting Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 North Etting Street currently offering any rent specials?
1442 North Etting Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 North Etting Street pet-friendly?
No, 1442 North Etting Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1442 North Etting Street offer parking?
No, 1442 North Etting Street does not offer parking.
Does 1442 North Etting Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1442 North Etting Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 North Etting Street have a pool?
No, 1442 North Etting Street does not have a pool.
Does 1442 North Etting Street have accessible units?
No, 1442 North Etting Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 North Etting Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1442 North Etting Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1442 North Etting Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lofts at 1835 Arch
1835 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Goldtex
315 N 12th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Empire Apartments
145 S 13th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
2130 Arch Street
2130 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
2311 Spruce Street
2311 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Morris Park Apartments
7310 Ruskin Road
Philadelphia, PA 19151
Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments
265 W Mount Pleasant Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19119
The Left Bank
3131 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19104

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity