All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1431 N 5TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1431 N 5TH STREET
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1431 N 5TH STREET

1431 N 5th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1431 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Old Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo will have you feeling cozy and at home. Walk into the first floor to be greeted by your living room and kitchen area. Light hardwood floors (throughout) and a large window in the kitchen will supply you tons of natural light while cooking your meals. Head downstairs to find the bedrooms, bathrooms, washer and dryer. The first bedroom is large with an egress window (giving off tons of light) and direct access to the bathroom. The second bedroom, complete with personal bathroom, glass shower door, walk-in closet with major space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 N 5TH STREET have any available units?
1431 N 5TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 N 5TH STREET have?
Some of 1431 N 5TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 N 5TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1431 N 5TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 N 5TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1431 N 5TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1431 N 5TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1431 N 5TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1431 N 5TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1431 N 5TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 N 5TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1431 N 5TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1431 N 5TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1431 N 5TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 N 5TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 N 5TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Chestnut
3720 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19104
1500 Locust
1500 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Alexander
1601 Vine St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
1222 Arch Street
1222 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Dalian on the Park
500 N 21st St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
The Flats at 31 Brewerytown
3018 W Thompson St
Philadelphia, PA 19121
1919 Market
1919 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Scotts Mills
3510 Scotts Lane
Philadelphia, PA 19129

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University