1431 N 5TH STREET

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo will have you feeling cozy and at home. Walk into the first floor to be greeted by your living room and kitchen area. Light hardwood floors (throughout) and a large window in the kitchen will supply you tons of natural light while cooking your meals. Head downstairs to find the bedrooms, bathrooms, washer and dryer. The first bedroom is large with an egress window (giving off tons of light) and direct access to the bathroom. The second bedroom, complete with personal bathroom, glass shower door, walk-in closet with major space.