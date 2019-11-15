1431 BROWN STREET

Amenities

Engaging NEW CONSTRUCTION apartments, woven into the fabric of the established and exciting neighborhoods of Fairmount / Francisville. Welcome home to a new type of GREEN building. We're putting you and your roommates HEALTH in the forefront by incorporating the WELL Building Standard~ elements that help improve indoor air quality, water quality, efficient lighting and elegant design with 9-foot ceilings. Make this your home now and know that what you're getting is good for you and the environment. Green/WELL building features include FITNESS ROOM, indoor bike room + lockers & endless storage space, Energy Efficient Appliances (W/D in-unit), Smart Thermostats, EPA Watersense products, low VOC paints and NO VOC sealants/adhesives. In addition, ALL units have access to a ROOF DECK with AMAZING views of the Philly Skyline. Units also feature stunning chef-style kitchen with quartz countertops, energy efficient LED Lighting Systems throughout unit and Secure SmartKey entry for all units. WELL~ is the leading tool for advancing health and well-being in buildings globally. It is a performance-based system for measuring, certifying, and monitoring features of the built environment that impact human health and well-being, through air, water, nourishment, light, fitness, comfort, and mind. This building sits just a 1/2 BLOCK AWAY from the BROAD & FAIRMOUNT SUBWAY and the Historic Divine Lorraine. TONS of nearby amenities include the NEW Live Nation Concert Hall --- The Met. Walk to the Art Museum, Schuylkill Trail, and Rail Park. There are also a number of great restaurants in this area including Osteria, South, Bar Hygge, Cicala & Green Soul! WalkScore 93 is a walker's paradise. BikeScore 85 -- very bikeable. Easy Access to I-95/676/76. Near to TempleUniversity, CCP, UPENN, Drexel, Jefferson, etc. SCHEDULE A SHOWING BEFORE IT'S GONE!