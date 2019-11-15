All apartments in Philadelphia
1431 BROWN STREET
Last updated April 15 2020 at 1:56 AM

1431 BROWN STREET

1431 Brown Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1431 Brown Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Avenue of the Arts North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
gym
green community
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
green community
bike storage
new construction
Engaging NEW CONSTRUCTION apartments, woven into the fabric of the established and exciting neighborhoods of Fairmount / Francisville. Welcome home to a new type of GREEN building. We're putting you and your roommates HEALTH in the forefront by incorporating the WELL Building Standard~ elements that help improve indoor air quality, water quality, efficient lighting and elegant design with 9-foot ceilings. Make this your home now and know that what you're getting is good for you and the environment. Green/WELL building features include FITNESS ROOM, indoor bike room + lockers & endless storage space, Energy Efficient Appliances (W/D in-unit), Smart Thermostats, EPA Watersense products, low VOC paints and NO VOC sealants/adhesives. In addition, ALL units have access to a ROOF DECK with AMAZING views of the Philly Skyline. Units also feature stunning chef-style kitchen with quartz countertops, energy efficient LED Lighting Systems throughout unit and Secure SmartKey entry for all units. WELL~ is the leading tool for advancing health and well-being in buildings globally. It is a performance-based system for measuring, certifying, and monitoring features of the built environment that impact human health and well-being, through air, water, nourishment, light, fitness, comfort, and mind. This building sits just a 1/2 BLOCK AWAY from the BROAD & FAIRMOUNT SUBWAY and the Historic Divine Lorraine. TONS of nearby amenities include the NEW Live Nation Concert Hall --- The Met. Walk to the Art Museum, Schuylkill Trail, and Rail Park. There are also a number of great restaurants in this area including Osteria, South, Bar Hygge, Cicala & Green Soul! WalkScore 93 is a walker's paradise. BikeScore 85 -- very bikeable. Easy Access to I-95/676/76. Near to TempleUniversity, CCP, UPENN, Drexel, Jefferson, etc. SCHEDULE A SHOWING BEFORE IT'S GONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 10 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 BROWN STREET have any available units?
1431 BROWN STREET has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 BROWN STREET have?
Some of 1431 BROWN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 BROWN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1431 BROWN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 BROWN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1431 BROWN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1431 BROWN STREET offer parking?
No, 1431 BROWN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1431 BROWN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1431 BROWN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 BROWN STREET have a pool?
No, 1431 BROWN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1431 BROWN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1431 BROWN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 BROWN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 BROWN STREET has units with dishwashers.
