Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

1425 S. 12th St. Unit 1

1425 South 12th Street · (215) 275-2394
Location

1425 South 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Passyunk Square

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1425 S. 12th St. Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large, First Floor Passyunk Square Apartment Available 6/1! - Available June 1st at 1425 S. 12th Street in the Passyunk Square section of Philadelphia, we have a lovely first floor, corner apartment with private entrance for rent. The apartment features one bedroom and one full bathroom. There are shiny hardwood floors throughout the bedroom and living room area. The bedroom has a plentiful closet and storage space. The living room is bright, spacious and comfortable. The kitchen and bathroom are nicely tiled. The kitchen has an open layout, with enough room for a dining room table, and is equipped with a gas stove, full-size refrigerator, and abundant counter/cabinet space. The bathroom is spacious, modern and stylish. For your convenience there is a washer/dryer installed in unit.

Public transportation is easily accessible. Awesome Passyunk Square location; short stroll to all of the bars, restaurants, and shops that line Passyunk Ave, Pats and Geno's, Italian Market, Broad Street, ACME Market, Columbus Square Park, etc etc.

Pets negotiable. Tenant pays all utilities.. First, last, and security deposit are required for move in. Good income and credit are required.

Book your showing with Deedee Rodriguez (TCS Management) while this great rental remains available!

PLEASE TEXT DEEDEE RODRIGUEZ FOR AN APPOINTMENT: 215-275-2394
Deedee Rodriguez
PA License RS334933
TCS Management Services
107 S. 2nd Street (3rd Floor)
Philadelphia, PA 19106
OFFICE: 215-383-1439

(RLNE5692766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

