1425 S. 12th St. Unit 1

Large, First Floor Passyunk Square Apartment Available 6/1! - Available June 1st at 1425 S. 12th Street in the Passyunk Square section of Philadelphia, we have a lovely first floor, corner apartment with private entrance for rent. The apartment features one bedroom and one full bathroom. There are shiny hardwood floors throughout the bedroom and living room area. The bedroom has a plentiful closet and storage space. The living room is bright, spacious and comfortable. The kitchen and bathroom are nicely tiled. The kitchen has an open layout, with enough room for a dining room table, and is equipped with a gas stove, full-size refrigerator, and abundant counter/cabinet space. The bathroom is spacious, modern and stylish. For your convenience there is a washer/dryer installed in unit.



Public transportation is easily accessible. Awesome Passyunk Square location; short stroll to all of the bars, restaurants, and shops that line Passyunk Ave, Pats and Geno's, Italian Market, Broad Street, ACME Market, Columbus Square Park, etc etc.



Pets negotiable. Tenant pays all utilities.. First, last, and security deposit are required for move in. Good income and credit are required.



Book your showing with Deedee Rodriguez (TCS Management) while this great rental remains available!



PLEASE TEXT DEEDEE RODRIGUEZ FOR AN APPOINTMENT: 215-275-2394

Deedee Rodriguez

PA License RS334933

TCS Management Services

107 S. 2nd Street (3rd Floor)

Philadelphia, PA 19106

OFFICE: 215-383-1439



