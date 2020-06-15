All apartments in Philadelphia
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1419 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:41 PM

1419 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE

1419 West Allegheny Avenue · (267) 463-2428
Location

1419 West Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19140
Tioga

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
2Bedroom unit + Den/Study! Welcome to BROAD STREET LOFTS, a gated, newly renovated community located directly next to Temple University Hospital. Each unit boasts natural light, brand new appliances and finishes, and is steps from laundry on every floor. Private, gated parking available for just $75/mo, and the building is equipped with a 24 hour front desk attendant and a fitness center. Building is steps from the Broad St. line, Temple University Hospital, and plenty of eateries and grocery stores. Ample square footage for the price - pets welcome! Please inquire today about current specials. Pictures are of a model unit in the building. Also leasing individual bedrooms for graduate students for $800/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE have any available units?
1419 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE have?
Some of 1419 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1419 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1419 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1419 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1419 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1419 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1419 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1419 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1419 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1419 W ALLEGHENY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
