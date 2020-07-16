1419 South Bouvier Street - House

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill new construction

Gorgeous New Home built in 2016 available for rent!



Available for move-in on or after September 15th. Newbold area NEW construction 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom 3 story house + finished basement + roof deck with amazing center city views (5 levels total!) Walk to center city and Passyunk Ave - easy access to all public transportation.



Features:

- Contemporary open floor plan with High quality Hardwood Flooring throughout and HUGE beautiful windows!

- 4 Spacious bedrooms each with ample closet space

- 3 Gorgeous bathrooms

- State-of-the-Art Chef's kitchen complete with all Stainless Steel side-by-side Fridge, Gas Range, Microwave and Dishwasher, with European soft close cabinets and kitchen island.

- Backyard with natural gas-line connection for a permanently connected BBQ (no more lugging propane tanks back and forth!) & space for chairs!

- Smart Home Tech including Nest Thermostats and Ring Video Doorbells, surround sound speaker system and USB outlets and LED Bulbs throughout! - Large Master Suite with bay window, walk-in closet and private bathroom with glass enclosed shower!

- Washer & Dryer

- Roof-deck with a 360-degree view of the Center City Skyline perfect for entertaining guests!



Close to everything! 1 block from the bus line to Center City, 3 blocks to the Broad Street Line subway. There is also street parking for your car. Non-Smokers with good credit and income only please.



For more information or to schedule a viewing please reach out to leasing.kumashomes@gmail.com

Gorgeous New Home built in 2016 available for rent!



MUST SEE!!! Available for move-in on or after September 15th. Newbold area NEW construction 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom 3 story house + finished basement + roof deck with amazing center city views (5 levels total!) Walk to center city and Passyunk Ave - easy access to all public transportation.



Features:



- Contemporary open floor plan with High quality Hardwood Flooring throughout and HUGE beautiful windows!

- 4 Spacious bedrooms each with ample closet space

- 3 Gorgeous bathrooms

- State-of-the-Art Chef's kitchen complete with all Stainless Steel side-by-side Fridge, Gas Range, Microwave and Dishwasher, with European soft close cabinets and kitchen island.

- Backyard with natural gas-line connection for a permanently connected BBQ (no more lugging propane tanks back and forth!) & space for chairs!

- Smart Home Tech including Nest Thermostats and Ring Video Doorbells,

surround sound speaker system and USB outlets and LED Bulbs throughout!

- Large Master Suite with bay window, walk-in closet and private bathroom with glass enclosed shower!

- Washer & Dryer

- Roof-deck with a 360-degree view of the Center City Skyline perfect for entertaining guests!



Close to everything! 1 block from the bus line to Center City, 3 blocks to the Broad Street Line subway. There is also street parking for your car. Non-Smokers with good credit and income only please.



For more information or to schedule a viewing please reach out to leasing.kumashomes@gmail.com