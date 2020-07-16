All apartments in Philadelphia
1419 South Bouvier Street - House
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:16 AM

1419 South Bouvier Street - House

1419 South Bouvier Street · (267) 277-2972
Location

1419 South Bouvier Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Newbold

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 15

$2,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
new construction
Gorgeous New Home built in 2016 available for rent!

Available for move-in on or after September 15th. Newbold area NEW construction 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom 3 story house + finished basement + roof deck with amazing center city views (5 levels total!) Walk to center city and Passyunk Ave - easy access to all public transportation.

Features:
- Contemporary open floor plan with High quality Hardwood Flooring throughout and HUGE beautiful windows!
- 4 Spacious bedrooms each with ample closet space
- 3 Gorgeous bathrooms
- State-of-the-Art Chef's kitchen complete with all Stainless Steel side-by-side Fridge, Gas Range, Microwave and Dishwasher, with European soft close cabinets and kitchen island.
- Backyard with natural gas-line connection for a permanently connected BBQ (no more lugging propane tanks back and forth!) & space for chairs!
- Smart Home Tech including Nest Thermostats and Ring Video Doorbells, surround sound speaker system and USB outlets and LED Bulbs throughout! - Large Master Suite with bay window, walk-in closet and private bathroom with glass enclosed shower!
- Washer & Dryer
- Roof-deck with a 360-degree view of the Center City Skyline perfect for entertaining guests!

Close to everything! 1 block from the bus line to Center City, 3 blocks to the Broad Street Line subway. There is also street parking for your car. Non-Smokers with good credit and income only please.

For more information or to schedule a viewing please reach out to leasing.kumashomes@gmail.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 South Bouvier Street - House have any available units?
1419 South Bouvier Street - House has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 South Bouvier Street - House have?
Some of 1419 South Bouvier Street - House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 South Bouvier Street - House currently offering any rent specials?
1419 South Bouvier Street - House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 South Bouvier Street - House pet-friendly?
Yes, 1419 South Bouvier Street - House is pet friendly.
Does 1419 South Bouvier Street - House offer parking?
No, 1419 South Bouvier Street - House does not offer parking.
Does 1419 South Bouvier Street - House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1419 South Bouvier Street - House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 South Bouvier Street - House have a pool?
No, 1419 South Bouvier Street - House does not have a pool.
Does 1419 South Bouvier Street - House have accessible units?
No, 1419 South Bouvier Street - House does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 South Bouvier Street - House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 South Bouvier Street - House has units with dishwashers.
