Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1418 W Rush St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1418 W Rush St

1418 West Rush Street · (267) 214-4297
Location

1418 West Rush Street, Philadelphia, PA 19132
Avenue of the Arts North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Our entry takes you into the remodeled foyer/vestibule, a grand entrance places you into the large and open living room. With the original hardwood floors redone wall to wall come get swept away in this gorgeous house. The open layout on the first floor takes you back to the vast dining and kitchen area. Our remodeled kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space, and plenty of space in the kitchen! The large room is big enough for a large dining table. The rear of the first floor is a mud room with washer and dryer hook ups and utility tub.

The second floor continues the wall to wall hardwood, elegant bannisters rise with you to the bedrooms and the restroom. At the top of the stairs we have the rear bedroom, the largest of the 3, it features great natural light, built in mantle and chic lighting. The front bedroom has custom built-in closet with great craftmanship a wonderful look inside this classic home. Our restroom was completely rethought upon design. Wonderful lighting, large mirrors and marble walls are the highlights built out. The custom shower is marble wall with custom soap shelves and soft touch sliding glass doors the bathroom is superb. The basement level features our new central AC unit and hot water boiler.

Centrally located in the historic Broad and Lehigh district. A once baseball bustling block is quickly emerging as one of the "to-be" places in the city. Walking distance to the North Philadelphia SEPTA stop and all major bus lines, the house is centrally located with all major lines available. Only minutes to Temple Hospital, Center City and all the dining and entertainment the city has to offer.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Austin with Bay Management Group at 603-412-2987 or email Asayegh@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4935410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 W Rush St have any available units?
1418 W Rush St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 W Rush St have?
Some of 1418 W Rush St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 W Rush St currently offering any rent specials?
1418 W Rush St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 W Rush St pet-friendly?
No, 1418 W Rush St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1418 W Rush St offer parking?
No, 1418 W Rush St does not offer parking.
Does 1418 W Rush St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 W Rush St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 W Rush St have a pool?
No, 1418 W Rush St does not have a pool.
Does 1418 W Rush St have accessible units?
No, 1418 W Rush St does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 W Rush St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 W Rush St does not have units with dishwashers.
