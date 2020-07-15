1418 W Rush St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Our entry takes you into the remodeled foyer/vestibule, a grand entrance places you into the large and open living room. With the original hardwood floors redone wall to wall come get swept away in this gorgeous house. The open layout on the first floor takes you back to the vast dining and kitchen area. Our remodeled kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space, and plenty of space in the kitchen! The large room is big enough for a large dining table. The rear of the first floor is a mud room with washer and dryer hook ups and utility tub.



The second floor continues the wall to wall hardwood, elegant bannisters rise with you to the bedrooms and the restroom. At the top of the stairs we have the rear bedroom, the largest of the 3, it features great natural light, built in mantle and chic lighting. The front bedroom has custom built-in closet with great craftmanship a wonderful look inside this classic home. Our restroom was completely rethought upon design. Wonderful lighting, large mirrors and marble walls are the highlights built out. The custom shower is marble wall with custom soap shelves and soft touch sliding glass doors the bathroom is superb. The basement level features our new central AC unit and hot water boiler.



Centrally located in the historic Broad and Lehigh district. A once baseball bustling block is quickly emerging as one of the "to-be" places in the city. Walking distance to the North Philadelphia SEPTA stop and all major bus lines, the house is centrally located with all major lines available. Only minutes to Temple Hospital, Center City and all the dining and entertainment the city has to offer.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



To set up a showing of this property, please contact Austin with Bay Management Group at 603-412-2987 or email Asayegh@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia



