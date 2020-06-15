1417 S MARSTON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*This Grays Ferry 3 bedroom town home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. The first floor has an open concept living room and kitchen, and a half bath. The brand new kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, and tile back splash. The the back of the kitchen you will find the entrance to the fenced in rear patio. Upstairs you will find three carpeted bedrooms with ceiling fans and nicely sized closets. Additionally, there is a gorgeous tiled bathroom with skylight. Home comes complete with central AC and hardwood flooring on the first floor. Comes with a brand new washer/dryer as well.*Small pets permitted with owner approval*$500 non-refundable pet fee