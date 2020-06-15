All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1417 S MARSTON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1417 S MARSTON STREET
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

1417 S MARSTON STREET

1417 South Marston Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1417 South Marston Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Grays Ferry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*This Grays Ferry 3 bedroom town home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. The first floor has an open concept living room and kitchen, and a half bath. The brand new kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, and tile back splash. The the back of the kitchen you will find the entrance to the fenced in rear patio. Upstairs you will find three carpeted bedrooms with ceiling fans and nicely sized closets. Additionally, there is a gorgeous tiled bathroom with skylight. Home comes complete with central AC and hardwood flooring on the first floor. Comes with a brand new washer/dryer as well.*Small pets permitted with owner approval*$500 non-refundable pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 S MARSTON STREET have any available units?
1417 S MARSTON STREET has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 S MARSTON STREET have?
Some of 1417 S MARSTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 S MARSTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1417 S MARSTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 S MARSTON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 S MARSTON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1417 S MARSTON STREET offer parking?
No, 1417 S MARSTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1417 S MARSTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1417 S MARSTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 S MARSTON STREET have a pool?
No, 1417 S MARSTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1417 S MARSTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1417 S MARSTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 S MARSTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 S MARSTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1417 S MARSTON STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Irvine
780 South 52nd Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
1300 Chestnut Street
1300 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Terrace Apartments
4931 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Touraine
1520 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Mt. Airy Place
1651 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
The Granary
1901 Callowhill St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Donna Court Apartments
631 Dupont St
Philadelphia, PA 19128
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity