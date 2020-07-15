All apartments in Philadelphia
1416 MONTROSE STREET
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:20 AM

1416 MONTROSE STREET

1416 Montrose Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

1416 Montrose Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* House is on a quiet block in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood of Philadelphia and less then a block away from the brand new Lincoln Square shopping center with a Sprouts grocery store, Petsmart, Starbucks, Target and more! The first floor has wide separate living and dining areas that have recessed lighting and hardwood floors. Kitchen has tons of cabinet space, microwave, garbage disposal, stainless steel refrigerator, gas range and dishwasher. A fenced in patio off of the kitchen is perfect for summer BBQ's! The second floor includes the full bathroom and three bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The unfinished basement offers plenty of storage and includes a Whirlpool washer and dryer. You will also enjoy central air/heat and cable hookups in each room!*Sorry no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 MONTROSE STREET have any available units?
1416 MONTROSE STREET has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 MONTROSE STREET have?
Some of 1416 MONTROSE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 MONTROSE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1416 MONTROSE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 MONTROSE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1416 MONTROSE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1416 MONTROSE STREET offer parking?
No, 1416 MONTROSE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1416 MONTROSE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1416 MONTROSE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 MONTROSE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1416 MONTROSE STREET has a pool.
Does 1416 MONTROSE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1416 MONTROSE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 MONTROSE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 MONTROSE STREET has units with dishwashers.
