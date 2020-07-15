1416 MONTROSE STREET

Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* House is on a quiet block in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood of Philadelphia and less then a block away from the brand new Lincoln Square shopping center with a Sprouts grocery store, Petsmart, Starbucks, Target and more! The first floor has wide separate living and dining areas that have recessed lighting and hardwood floors. Kitchen has tons of cabinet space, microwave, garbage disposal, stainless steel refrigerator, gas range and dishwasher. A fenced in patio off of the kitchen is perfect for summer BBQ's! The second floor includes the full bathroom and three bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The unfinished basement offers plenty of storage and includes a Whirlpool washer and dryer. You will also enjoy central air/heat and cable hookups in each room!*Sorry no pets