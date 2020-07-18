All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1304 S HOWARD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1304 S HOWARD STREET
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 AM

1304 S HOWARD STREET

1304 South Howard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1304 South Howard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Moyamensing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Welcome home to 1304 S Howard Street. This beautiful 3 story rowhome sits on a quiet block in the heart of Pennsport! Step inside this fully renovated 2 bedroom + bonus space luxury retreat that will be sure to grab your attention! The first floor features: an open concept living /dining room combo space, hardwood floors and an updated kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off the kitchen sits your 1st outdoor space of two! If you love to entertain, you'll love the back patio oasis! Continue to the second floor featuring: the 1st spacious bedroom with a walk-in closet and a fully updated spa-like bathroom with a jacuzzi tub/shower combo! Head to the 3rd floor where you'll find the 2nd bedroom with a large built in closet unit and your bonus / flex space that could be used for just about anything! Just off the 3rd floor you'll find access to the bi-level deck space perfect for those warm summer nights! To complete this home, you have a basement with a washer/ dryer and plenty of space for additional storage! Don't miss your chance to rent out this one of a kind!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 S HOWARD STREET have any available units?
1304 S HOWARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 S HOWARD STREET have?
Some of 1304 S HOWARD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 S HOWARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1304 S HOWARD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 S HOWARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1304 S HOWARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1304 S HOWARD STREET offer parking?
No, 1304 S HOWARD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1304 S HOWARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1304 S HOWARD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 S HOWARD STREET have a pool?
No, 1304 S HOWARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1304 S HOWARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1304 S HOWARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 S HOWARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 S HOWARD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedgwick Gardens
440 W Sedgwick St
Philadelphia, PA 19119
The Terrace Apartments
4931 Spruce Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Adelphia House
1229 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Liberty View
2031 South St
Philadelphia, PA 19146
415-417 S 10th
415 South 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
UNIVERSITY APARTMENTS
1500 North 15th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19121
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University