Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Welcome home to 1304 S Howard Street. This beautiful 3 story rowhome sits on a quiet block in the heart of Pennsport! Step inside this fully renovated 2 bedroom + bonus space luxury retreat that will be sure to grab your attention! The first floor features: an open concept living /dining room combo space, hardwood floors and an updated kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off the kitchen sits your 1st outdoor space of two! If you love to entertain, you'll love the back patio oasis! Continue to the second floor featuring: the 1st spacious bedroom with a walk-in closet and a fully updated spa-like bathroom with a jacuzzi tub/shower combo! Head to the 3rd floor where you'll find the 2nd bedroom with a large built in closet unit and your bonus / flex space that could be used for just about anything! Just off the 3rd floor you'll find access to the bi-level deck space perfect for those warm summer nights! To complete this home, you have a basement with a washer/ dryer and plenty of space for additional storage! Don't miss your chance to rent out this one of a kind!