1254 S 27TH STREET

Enjoy being the first resident in a never before occupied and gorgeous newly constructed gem in a prime location. This spectacular modern style rental features a spacious open floor plan, high efficiency central air conditioning and heating, state of the art appliances and a fully finished basement. There are large windows throughout, allowing natural light to flood in. Don~t miss the chance to make this unique property the next location of your dream rental. Easy access to buses, trains, and major roads and minutes away from Graduate Hospital and center city....