Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome to 12521 Richton Road! This lovely 3 Bed, 2 Bath home is located in the desirable Parkwood neighborhood. Enter in through the spacious living room with tons of natural light flowing throughout and access to the dining room. To the rear of the home is the completely updated and modern kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 4 burner gas stove, and access to your private deck where you can dine, entertain, or relax in the warmer months. Make your way to the second floor where you will find 3 spacious bedrooms with large closets in each and one full hall bathroom that has been fully updated. Move back down to the fully finished basement that has one full bathroom, separate laundry area, and walkout access to the private patio that leads to the large back yard. This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a beautiful unit in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Philadelphia.