Philadelphia, PA
12521 RICHTON ROAD
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:41 PM

12521 RICHTON ROAD

12521 Richton Road · (215) 607-6007
Location

12521 Richton Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154
Parkwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
Welcome to 12521 Richton Road! This lovely 3 Bed, 2 Bath home is located in the desirable Parkwood neighborhood. Enter in through the spacious living room with tons of natural light flowing throughout and access to the dining room. To the rear of the home is the completely updated and modern kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 4 burner gas stove, and access to your private deck where you can dine, entertain, or relax in the warmer months. Make your way to the second floor where you will find 3 spacious bedrooms with large closets in each and one full hall bathroom that has been fully updated. Move back down to the fully finished basement that has one full bathroom, separate laundry area, and walkout access to the private patio that leads to the large back yard. This is a fantastic opportunity to rent a beautiful unit in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Philadelphia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12521 RICHTON ROAD have any available units?
12521 RICHTON ROAD has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 12521 RICHTON ROAD have?
Some of 12521 RICHTON ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12521 RICHTON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
12521 RICHTON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12521 RICHTON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 12521 RICHTON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 12521 RICHTON ROAD offer parking?
No, 12521 RICHTON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 12521 RICHTON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12521 RICHTON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12521 RICHTON ROAD have a pool?
No, 12521 RICHTON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 12521 RICHTON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 12521 RICHTON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 12521 RICHTON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 12521 RICHTON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
